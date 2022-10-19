Dubai:- The Prancing Horse’s first ever four-door- four-seater, the Ferrari Purosangue, has been unveiled in the heart of Dubai at the world-renowned Emirates Towers this weekend. This is the first time the region has seen the much-anticipated model since the World Premiere on 13th of September. The speed at which the Purosangue has reached the region underlines the importance of the Middle East to Ferrari’s global sales programme.

An elite mix of high-profile clients from all corners of the Middle East and India region, gathered at the iconic location, united by a shared passion for the Prancing Horse brand. Guests were welcomed by Giorgio Turri, General Manager of Ferrari Middle East and heard from Dieter Knechtel, President of Ferrari Far East & Middle East and Emanuele Carando, Global Head of Product Marketing at Ferrari, who led the presentation and regional unveiling of this iconic new model.

Ferrari Middle East held nothing back in the planning for this breathtaking launch, with a mesmerizing reveal of the stunning Purosangue combined with outstanding hospitality in the pure spirit of the Ferrari Lifestyle.

The Purosangue later headed to Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, for special viewings at the first race of the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East 2022/2023 season.

Since the marque’s earliest years, 2+2 cars, with two front and two smaller back seats, have played a significant role in its strategy, indeed, many Ferraris have successfully combined benchmark performance with first class comfort. Now, in the culmination of 75 years of leading-edge research, Ferrari has created a car that is one-of-a-kind: not only do performance, driving pleasure and comfort coexist in perfect harmony, but it is also a peerless encapsulation of the Prancing Horse’s iconic DNA. Which is the reason why the name Purosangue, Italian for ‘thoroughbred’, was chosen.

The Purosangue stands head and shoulders above the rest of the market thanks to its performance and comfort. It is the only car with these proportions to sport a mid-front-mounted, naturally-aspirated V12: Maranello’s most iconic engine debuts in this brand new configuration to ensure the car unleashes more power than any other in the segment (725 cv) whilst guaranteeing the most enthralling Ferrari engine soundtrack.

