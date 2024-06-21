Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Family Care Authority (FCA) has taken a significant step towards enhancing its services by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Blood Donation Society. This collaboration will help promote social awareness and cultural responsibility among beneficiaries and community members. Additionally, the partnership will aim to launch national initiatives and volunteer activities that will benefit the FCA's beneficiaries. Through collaborative efforts, the two organizations will pave the way for developing and including new initiatives, ultimately benefiting the Abu Dhabi community and its beneficiaries.

Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Director General of the Family Care Authority, stated: "Our partnership with the Emirates Blood Donation reflects our unwavering commitment to continuously strive to expand the ways in which we can enhance the quality of life for families in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. By working with the Emirates Blood Donation Society, we encourage greater community involvement in national initiatives such as volunteering programs and blood donation campaigns. As part of our collaborative efforts, the FCA will play a crucial role in increasing social awareness and responsibility. This will foster greater social cooperation among society members while simultaneously empowering society to thrive and advance."

Her Excellency added: "We are excited to announce our partnership, driven by our shared belief that our community's health, well-being, and safety is a responsibility we all share. Through this collaboration, we aim to find innovative ways to empower individuals to positively impact society and enhance our community's health. By participating in national initiatives, we strive to witness individuals become essential links in a chain of compassion and care. Our partnership aims to instill social values and encourage community members to embrace the culture of volunteerism and social solidarity."

HE Counselor Dr. Ali Ahmed Al-Ansari, Chairman of Emirates Blood Donation Society, stated: "We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with the Family Care Authority, through which we aim to instill our social commitment to enhancing our community's well-being through collaborative and innovative methods. Together with the Family Care Authority, we are committed to promoting the importance of blood donation, which plays a vital role in improving our society's overall health and safety. By providing top-quality care services and saving countless lives, we hope to create meaningful and life-changing experiences for those in need."

HE added: "Participating in such initiatives is not just a humanitarian responsibility but also an opportunity to give back to our country, which is dedicated to providing high-quality health and care services. Our focus is on creating a sense of community that promotes volunteerism and social support. We are confident that our joint efforts will positively impact the well-being of our community and inspire others to get involved in similar initiatives."

The collaboration between the Emirates Blood Donation Society and the Family Care Authority has resulted in the successful implementation of 20 programs in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the holy month of Ramadan, where 50 of the Family Care Authority's employees and 95 beneficiaries participated in twelve (12) breaking-the-fast programs and seven (7) box-filling programs, and nearly 100 beneficiaries participated in the Zayed Humanitarian Work Day program, in addition to Taba'sheer 2 initiative, which aims to provide Eid clothing to children beneficiaries.

About Family Care Authority:

The Family Care Authority (FCA) in Abu Dhabi is dedicated to empowering families to achieve self-reliance. An affiliate of the Department of Community Development, the FCA is mandated by the Abu Dhabi government to provide comprehensive and proactive support to families across the Emirate. With a steadfast commitment to confidentiality, the FCA collaborates with strategic partners to offer integrated services, counseling, and emergency assistance to families, the elderly, individuals with determination, youth, and other vulnerable groups. Through its cutting-edge case management system, the FCA ensures seamless access to advanced services, fostering a nurturing environment for individuals and their families to thrive.

For further information and to stay up to date on news and announcements, please visit: www.adfca.gov.ae Or follow us: Instagram | X (Twitter) | Facebook | LinkedIn

For media enquiries please contact the KBS Strategies team:

Cameron Hurrion

+971 56 123 4077

cameron@kbsstrategies.com

Saja Herzallah

+971 50 202 8748

saja@kbsstrategies.com

Aya Al Sharif

+971 50 268 4742

aya@kbsstrategies.com