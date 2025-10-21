Dubai, UAE – At GITEX Global 2025, the ENTERTAINER, the MENA region’s leading lifestyle and savings platform, has formally onboarded Zero&One, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, as its partner of choice for generative AI initiatives. The announcement highlights the growing strategic alignment between the two organizations as they collaborate to bring intelligent, cloud-powered enhancements to millions of users across the region.

The collaboration is designed to help the ENTERTAINER deliver more personalized, responsive, and intuitive digital experiences - built securely on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Advancing the Future of AI in Consumer Engagement

As part of a broader AI and cloud strategy, the ENTERTAINER is working closely with Zero&One to develop and deploy a range of AI-driven features aimed at simplifying how users discover and engage with offers across dining, wellness, retail, and travel. These capabilities are being integrated in phases, ensuring performance, security, and alignment with brand experience.

Zero&One is providing comprehensive support across cloud architecture, AI integration, and managed services, ensuring that all solutions are scalable, compliant, and tailored to the platform’s growing ecosystem of users and merchants.

A Long-Term Roadmap to Innovation

The partnership also includes a shared roadmap to bring new generative AI capabilities to market—leveraging the flexibility of AWS, the regional expertise of Zero&One, and the ENTERTAINER’s deep understanding of user behavior in lifestyle commerce.

“This partnership represents an important step forward in our commitment to technology-led customer experience,” said Iqbal Hanif, CIO of the ENTERTAINER. “We are building toward a smarter, more seamless platform, with AI playing a critical role in how we bring value to our users.”

“We’re honored to support the ENTERTAINER in this transformative journey,” said Ali El Kontar, CEO of Zero&One. “Together, we’re creating AI solutions that are not only intelligent and scalable, but also deeply respectful of user trust, data security, and brand integrity.”

Setting the Stage for the Future

The PR photoshoot at GITEX Global 2025 marked a public moment of alignment between both teams—celebrating the ongoing work and laying the foundation for a formal announcement later this year, to be made jointly with AWS once the final AI modules are live.

This collaboration is a strong signal of the ENTERTAINER’s intent to lead in the next wave of customer experience innovation—and Zero&One’s continued role in enabling trusted, scalable GenAI solutions in the region.