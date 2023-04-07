Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– The ENTERTAINER has partnered with Virgin Mobile UAE, the region’s first fully digital mobile brand to provide added value to mobile plan subscribers. The partnership will enable Virgin Mobile UAE’s customers to have access to special, tailor-made ENTERTAINER offers.

Thanks to the newly integrated modern technology between Virgin Mobile UAE and the ENTERTAINER, a seamless subscription model will now be available to Virgin Mobile UAE subscribers via the Virgin Mobile UAE App, as part of the partnership. The offering includes various discounts which will enable a new horizon of loyalty solutions for Virgin Mobile UAE users. The benefit of this collaboration includes a range of Buy One, Get One Free offers and other discounts and experiences across various categories, such as food & drinks, beauty & fitness, attractions & leisure and much more.

The ENTERTAINER strategy prioritizes seamless and secure integration with its ever-expanding network of partners. The partnership with Virgin Mobile UAE is a testament to this core focus, as the ENTERTAINER delivers the latest technology to Virgin Mobile UAE and strives to provide their valued customers with the best offers in the country. With a commitment to secure integration, the ENTERTAINER continues to raise the bar for partnership excellence.

Ahmed Gaber, CEO of the ENTERTAINER commented, "We are proud of this partnership as it’s a testimony of our latest integration capabilities and technologies. At the ENTERTAINER, we provide secure and seamless access to our platform for partners. In addition, this tallies with our rooted purpose of giving people more value for their money. Through this collaboration, we hope to enhance the overall experience of Virgin Mobile UAE customers. This is an excellent opportunity to expand our reach and offer more value to a wider customer base, making it easier for them to enjoy the best of what the UAE has to offer."

Rob Beswick, MD of Virgin Mobile UAE commented, “Meeting evolving customer needs is in the DNA of the Virgin Mobile brand. The team at Virgin Mobile UAE works relentlessly to develop the best features, benefits, and value that enhance the mobile experience for our subscribers. This partnership will enable us to enhance Virgin Mobile UAE’s leading digital first experience by offering an even more comprehensive rewards program to our customers. We look forward to working together to make mobile better.”

Virgin Mobile UAE places their customers at the forefront of everything they do. They ensure that their customers are seen, heard, and understood as they constantly strive to provide them with an exceptional mobile experience.

To sign up and experience various ENTERTAINER offers as an added benefit, visit: https://www.virginmobile.ae/ or download the Virgin Mobile UAE App.

-Ends-

About the ENTERTAINER:

The ENTERTAINER is a leading digital company whose main goal is to add value to consumers by bringing them the best lifestyle offers globally. First established as a book in 2001, we transitioned from a print publication to a data-driven company with the launch of the award-winning ENTERTAINER app in 2013. In 2017, we became 100% digital and as of 2022, we are heading in the direction of transforming into a tech company. We have grown with the aim of creating unbeatable value everywhere we go, by providing top offers across renowned dining, leisure, entertainment, and hotel brands worldwide. We now boast a presence across the UAE and the rest of the GCC, Singapore and South Africa. We offer our 6 million members more than 12,500 Buy One Get One Free offers and discounts from 6000+ partners on F&B, hotels, holidays, spas, attractions, fitness and much more, packaged as destination-specific products. We have enjoyed phenomenal growth by virtue of a strong partner network, a burgeoning corporate loyalty business and a broad base of customers. We believe that ‘Experience is everything’, resulting in our passion for creating unforgettable experiences for both customers and employees.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Christine Braganza, PR Director

Email: christine.b@theentertainerme.com

Website: www.theentertainerme.com

About Virgin Mobile in the United Arab Emirates:

Virgin Mobile believes in making mobile better across the industry with the best customer experience, innovative products and creating a great place to work. Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company has launched Virgin Mobile as the first fully digitalized mobile service in the UAE, providing an experience that has never been seen before in the region.

Virgin Mobile is the second mobile brand to operate under the EITC umbrella, adhering to the rights and obligations of EITC’s telecommunication license while bringing a distinctly different offering and brand promise to the market.