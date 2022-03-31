The Audi A8 and S8 were showcased in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Audi Middle East presented its latest flagship luxury models, the Audi A8 and S8 in Dubai exclusively ahead of their official market introductions.

The company with the four rings has intensively redesigned the new flagship sedans to become the benchmark for luxury in its current fleet. The new high-end headlights and taillights inspire with innovative functions and form the apex of the A8 and S8’s established technology portfolio, creating a contemporary and user-oriented experience – whether for passengers or drivers.

Carsten Bender, Managing Director of Audi Middle East, commented “With the launch of the Audi A8 and S8, Audi is creating a benchmark that combines both the worlds of uber-luxury and performance. They are flagship models that promise a first-class experience for passengers and drivers alike, perfectly aligning our visions of progress and innovation in one.”

The unveiling of the new Audi A8 and S8 models perfectly coincided with the surprise showing of the Audi skysphere, a concept car perfectly illustrating the brand’s vision for the progressive luxury segment of the future, with features that include autonomous driving, a revolutionary interior and a seamless digital ecosystem.

The Audi A8 and S8 are sedans that represent status and exude authority – now that they have been reimagined, their exteriors are even more representative, confident, and athletic, while their interiors are more premium than ever before.

Both models are set to arrive in the region later this year, and are symbols of status and prestige for the brand. The fourth generation of the luxury sedan, which Audi introduced in 2017, raised it to a new level with respect to power, look, and equipment, remaining the progressive face of the brand until today.

The A8 and S8 meet the needs of a changing customer base. In both models, the premium concept is defined first and foremost by an emotional and comfortable interior experience, coupled with new and established technologies. The S8 sees this exemplified from a pure performance standpoint, inspired by Audi’s racing heritage, combining progressive luxury with dynamic athleticism.

Please visit https://www.audi-me.com/me/web/meen.html for more details and reservations ahead of the market introduction.

-Ends-

