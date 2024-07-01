Cairo: Egyptian Real Estate Platform signed a strategic commercial agreement with New Avenue Real Estate Consultancy, to list 300 real estate agents on the platform and display their units on the platform to benefit from the global technologies that about 2 million agents are working on around the world.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Elbatrawy, founder and CEO of the Egyptian Real Estate Platform, and Ahmed El-Dessouki, Managing Director of New Avenue Real Estate Consultancy.

The agreement between the two companies will represent a milestone in the Egyptian real estate market, as this pioneering cooperation will revolutionize the real estate technology scene in Egypt, by providing innovative solutions that reshape the way real estate is bought, sold, and managed in the Egyptian market by establishing a unified real estate number.

This strategic agreement aims to provide advanced technology solutions that will simplify and modernize various aspects of the Egyptian real estate market, by benefiting from their experience and technological prowess, as the two sides will cooperate to develop and implement innovative tools and services that improve real estate transactions, enhance transparency, and raise the level of the comprehensive customer experience.

Egyptian Real Estate Platform will equip agents with the latest digital tools and comprehensive data analysis capabilities, real estate agents, consultants, brokers and developers will be able to make informed decisions, take advantage of market trends, and effectively connect buyers and sellers in a dynamic and efficient manner, by harnessing the power of technology. Through which the partnership seeks to expand the horizons of the Egyptian real estate market and open new opportunities for growth and success.

Ahmed Albatrawy, founder and CEO of the Egyptian Real Estate Platform, said that the first agreement in Egypt with New Avenue was carefully chosen as it is one of the leading real estate consulting companies in Egypt that has a technological advantage, in addition to its services, and its reliance on culture and knowledge that is consistent with the vision of the Egyptian Real Estate Platform.

He confirmed that the Egyptian Real Estate Platform will give the agents listed on it a number of training courses, so that they will be able to simplify their work, as the platform will serve as a guide for them during their real estate decisions and investments.

Elbatrawi added that the establishment of the Egyptian Real Estate Platform in cooperation with the Al Alalmiya Al Hura Information Technology Company and its founder, Osama Abu Muslam, provides Egypt with an unbeatable high-tech platform, which is set to revolutionize the real estate market in Egypt with investments exceeding one billion EGP.

He stressed that the new technologies that the Egyptian Real Estate Platform has will have a role in bringing about a major shift in the Egyptian real estate market, as these technologies aim to bring together specialists in the real estate sector in order to improve market efficiency, trust and transparency, especially since the platform will be a single center for real estate specialists and agents. This ensures a central database, global reach, and revolutionizes the way individuals search for the most suitable property that matches their needs and dreams of owning a property through a commitment to excellence, integrity, and continuous progress.

He continued that MLS technologies, short for the Multiple Listing Service, which completely dominates online real estate trading operations, will use “AI” technologies and bring together real estate developers, marketers, and governments in one platform The platform was developed by the world’s leading technology provider, CoreLogic, based in California, United States. The American company has a business volume of about $1 trillion annually.

Ahmed El-Desouki, Managing Director of New Avenue, said that the company’s presence on the Egyptian Real Estate Platform through its 300 real estate agents, and the start of displaying 1,000 units, is an important matter for us to begin the journey together, pointing out that the company has confidence. On the Egyptian Real Estate Platform and the gains that will accrue to both parties from working together, which will ensure positive effects on the market as a whole.

He continued that both the Egyptian Real Estate Platform and New Avenue enjoy their commitment to professionalism and innovation, and through unifying efforts, after the new agreement, they aim to set new standards for the Egyptian real estate market and work on positive change in the Egyptian real estate scene, especially since the cooperation represents a combination of experience. knowledge and resources, with a common goal of enabling and promoting sustainable growth in the sector.

He added, according to our vision, that the Egyptian Real Estate Platform will work to simplify the process of buying and selling real estate by providing an easy-to-use experience and the latest technologies and data in the fastest time.

ABOUT ARAB MLS

Arab Multiple Listing Service (MLS) is at the forefront of revolutionizing real estate in the Arab region. Our main product, the MLS, serves as the foundation for smooth and efficient property transactions, connecting buyers and sellers seamlessly. Beyond MLS, we offer a comprehensive suite of services, including IDX solutions for advanced property searches, insurance for added security, property data solutions for valuable market insights, mortgage solutions to facilitate financing, enterprise solutions to optimize real estate businesses, real estate AI for data-driven decisions, and geo-fencing for location-based insights. With a focus on innovation and expertise tailored to the unique demands of the Arab real estate market, we are committed to empowering your success in this dynamic industry.

Arab Multiple Listing Service understands the diverse needs of the real estate sector in the Arab region. Whether you’re an individual buyer, seller, or real estate business, our array of solutions is designed to meet specific requirements throughout several countries in the Middle East including Egypt MLS, Dubai MLS, Qatar MLS, Kuwait MLS, Bahrain MLS, and Saudi MLS. From cutting-edge technology to market intelligence and comprehensive support, our commitment is to provide the tools and resources necessary to navigate the complexities of the Arab real estate landscape. With Arab MLS as your partner, you gain a competitive edge and the confidence to make well-informed decisions in one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets.

The Multiple Listing Service (MLS) plays a pivotal role in the global real estate market, demonstrating an impressive reach and impact. With over 2 million end users in the United States and Canada, the MLS system facilitates more than 28 million log-ins per month. This extensive network of real estate professionals’ benefits from over 50 years of industry experience and utilizes more than 200 analysis models to make informed decisions. Connecting Egypt’s market to this vast pool of 2 million real estate professionals in the U.S. and Canada will significantly enhance market visibility and opportunities, fostering a robust and dynamic real estate ecosystem. ARABMLS.ORG

ABOUT NEW AVENUE

IN MARCH 2015, New Avenue first launched as a consultancy firm in Egypt to harmonize between the emergence of new developments in Egypt, and a clientele thirsty for knowledge and quality real estate. AT OUR CORE, we ensure that we provide the information necessary, and guide all our clients into making the best decision regarding their property. We aim to represent our clients through all parts of the process and facilitate a seamless purchase or sale of the property. As our method is client-centric we are able to find the best opportunities for our clients through a selection of top tier developers in the market. newavenue-egypt.com