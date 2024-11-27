Cairo: Under the auspices of the Ministry of Industry and Transport, the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Environment, and the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, the region's premier event in the fields of energy and fire safety was launched today. The event combines the 33rd edition of Egypt Energy and the 4th edition of FIREX Egypt at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo, running from November 26-28. Engineer Gaber Desouky, Chairman of the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company, inaugurated the exhibitions, representing the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy.

Organized by Informa Markets, a global leader in exhibition and event organization, Egypt Energy and FIREX Egypt 2024 bring together over 180 exhibitors from 25 countries and 10,000 visitors, presenting a broad array of technologies and solutions in both fields, supported by 30 strategic partners, meeting in more than 200 B2B meetings planned.

On this occasion, Eng. Gaber Desouky, Chairman of the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company, stated: "This event truly showcases Egypt’s growing role as a regional hub for clean energy. With the government actively signing numerous agreements for renewable energy generation, major projects are set to unfold by 2028 and 2029. This defining moment will propel us toward adopting groundbreaking technologies and forging strategic partnerships. These efforts are key to achieving Egypt’s vision for a sustainable future, where we strike the perfect balance between development and protecting the environment."

The Egypt Energy Exhibition focuses on promoting innovation in the energy sector and supporting the transition to renewable and clean energy, highlighting the latest innovations across the entire energy chain, including power generators, energy storage and management systems, critical and backup energy, high and low voltage cables, solar and green energy, and waste-to-energy solutions in ongoing efforts to support sustainable energy reliance. Key discussions include topics such as integrated energy solutions, including renewable and clean energy, backup energy, energy transmission and distribution, energy consumption management, smart solutions, and waste-to-energy technologies, aligning with Egypt's ongoing efforts to transition to green energy.

Commenting on this year’s edition, Mr. Mark Ring, Group Director of the Energy Events at Informa Markets, stated: "This year’s event captures the dynamic global shifts in renewable energy and fire safety, as global energy investments are projected to surpass $3 trillion for the first time in 2024, with $2 trillion allocated to clean energy technologies and infrastructure. This event serves as a key platform for exchanging ideas on global policies and market transformations, showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in this field, and reinforcing Egypt’s position as a regional leader in the energy sector."

On the other hand, the FIREX Egypt Exhibition is entirely dedicated to the fire safety sector and is the only specialized event in this field in Egypt. The exhibition aims to raise awareness of the latest fire prevention technologies, detection and extinguishing systems, emergency lighting, and enhancing safety standards in vital facilities, emphasizing the importance of safety in the face of modern challenges. The topics covered in FIREX include the importance of insurance and risk management in combating fires and ensuring business continuity, as well as the latest fire-fighting technologies and systems to improve occupational health and safety standards in North Africa.

In the same context, Mr. Medhat Shawky, Exhibitions Manager at Informa Markets Egypt, said: "We’re thrilled to organize this event, which includes the only exhibition in Egypt dedicated to the fire safety sector, highlighting the importance of enhancing safety and protection standards in critical facilities. We are proud that the exhibition is supported by the Egyptian government, reflecting the vital role it plays in raising awareness about the latest fire prevention technologies and reaffirming Egypt’s position as a key supporter of innovation and advanced solutions in this field."

Noteworthy activities on the sidelines of the exhibitions include a women in Energy networking reception to exchange experiences, celebrate women’s contributions, and enhance their leadership role, as well as the Renewable Energy Leadership Forum, which highlights the rapid growth of the renewable energy market in the MENA region, expected to grow by more than 6% annually by 2029. Additionally, the Future Electricity Systems Forum will discuss challenges and innovations in decentralized energy and the electric vehicle market. The Africa Business Roundtable meeting provides an ideal platform for networking among industry leaders, along with a dedicated consulting area for manufacturers, innovators, investors, project managers, and local distributors.