Doha, Qatar – The Commercial Avenue, a premier mixed-use development owned by Qatari Diar, is pleased to announce its participation in Cityscape Riyadh 2024, taking place November 11–14 at the Riyadh Exhibition Convention Center in Malham, Riyadh, Booth: H5.E80. Located only 80 minutes from the Saudi Arabian border, The Commercial Avenue is positioned to capture the interest of Saudi and international investors with its strategic location, exclusive offers.

Spanning 8.5 kilometers, The Commercial Avenue presents a comprehensive urban development. Featuring five distinct buildings—Jeera, Safwa, Joud, Arkan, and Sayer, each designed to cater to various commercial and lifestyle needs, The Commercial Avenue blends retail, office, and residential spaces into a vibrant community setting. With seamless connectivity across Doha’s key districts, and at the intersection of three main axes – 22nd February Street, Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor, and Industrial Area Road - The Commercial Avenue offers unparalleled access and an ideal location for business and leisure.

During its participation, The Commercial Avenue will present exclusive incentives to Cityscape Riyadh attendees, including a 6-month grace period for office rentals and a 9-month grace period for showroom leases. This limited time offer underscores the development’s commitment to supporting small and medium businesses with flexible leasing terms that facilitate sustainable growth and seamless market entry.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Abdulla Abdulrazaiq Haidar, CEO of The Commercial Avenue, stated: "The Commercial Avenue’s participation in Cityscape Riyadh 2024 offers a valuable opportunity to engage with Saudi investors and businesses seeking strategic expansion. Located just 80 minutes from the Saudi border, our mixed-use development exemplifies our vision for modern, sustainable urban environments.. We are excited to showcase how The Commercial Avenue can provide a thriving environment for both local and international enterprises.”

Investors and business leaders attending Cityscape Global 2024 are invited to visit The Commercial Avenue, Qatari Diar pavilion Booth: H5.E80, to explore Qatar’s vision of creating premier lifestyle destinations that drive economic growth and community development.

With a total leasable area of 480,000 square meters, The Commercial Avenue offers extensive options for businesses, from high-end retail showrooms and flexible office spaces to premium residential units, all supported by over 9,000 parking spaces. Designed with sustainability and smart technology, the development features energy-efficient systems, locally sourced materials, and native landscaping. As Qatar’s ultimate destination for lifestyle and business, The Commercial Avenue is committed to fostering a thriving community. For leasing inquiries and to explore the unique opportunities available, visit The Commercial Avenue website at www.thecommercialavenue.com.