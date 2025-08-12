Collaboration aims to help reduce packaging waste and improve waste recovery in Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) and the Global Environment and Technology Foundation (GETF) have partnered with Lesser App, a pioneering technology solution developed by the Saudi women-led company Naqaa Solutions For Environmental Services, to help reduce packaging waste and improve waste recovery in the Kingdom. The partnership reflects TCCF’s ongoing commitment to supporting impactful local initiatives that contribute to a more sustainable future.

This collaboration is part of a newly launched initiative, Partnership for A Circular Tomorrow (PACT) - with an initial US $1 million grant by TCCF that invests in solutions and service delivery models to uplift waste workers and scale growth-stage waste enterprises. The effort aims to use innovation to reduce waste and help transform lives across five countries, including Saudi Arabia.

As part of the initiative, Lesser App is leading the implementation of targeted PET plastic collection interventions across Riyadh and Jeddah. Key components include a door-to-door collection program, the establishment of four community drop-off centers, and the installation of PET plastic collection bins at six high-footfall mosques. Lesser App will also manage logistics, real-time impact tracking via its proprietary Sustainability Dashboard, and stakeholder coordination throughout the rollout.

“Our support for Lesser App reflects our commitment to the Kingdom and the importance of empowering local organizations to drive more innovation and improve waste recovery. We seek to create robust value chains, support informal waste workers, and support solutions in waste management, ultimately paving the way for a more sustainable future,” said Carlos Pagoaga, President, The Coca-Cola Foundation.

Through this partnership, TCCF, GETF, and Lesser App will focus on raising environmental awareness, promoting responsible waste disposal, and driving large-scale PET plastic collection efforts throughout the Kingdom. The initiative directly supports Saudi Arabia’s broader sustainability agenda and aligns with the ambitions of Vision 2030.

“As a women-led tech startup company, we are proud to play a central role in driving environmental change and empowering female leadership in the sustainability space. This collaboration allows us to bring innovative, community-centric recycling models to life, from tech-enabled pickups to plastic collection, and demonstrate the value of inclusive approaches to solving environmental issues,” said Mona Othman, CEO and co-founder, Lesser App.

Saudi Arabia is one of the five countries included in the first phase of the PACT program, alongside Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

For more information, please visit www.getf.org/pact.

About The Coca-Cola Foundation

The Coca-Cola Foundation’s mission is to make a difference in communities around the world where The Coca-Cola Company operates and where our employees live and work. We support transformative ideas and institutions that address complex global challenges and that leave a measurable and lasting impact. Since its inception in 1984, The Coca-Cola Foundation has awarded grants of over $1.6 billion in service of its mandate to strengthen communities across the world.

About Lesser App:

Lesser App is a pioneering B2C technology solution developed by Naqaa Solutions, a leading environmental services provider in Saudi Arabia. Focused on empowering individuals, Lesser App makes recycling easy, fun, and rewarding through its user-friendly mobile application. It facilitates convenient door-to-door collection services for recyclable materials, fostering sustainable habits and actively contributing to a greener Saudi Arabia.

About GETF

The Global Environment & Technology Foundation (GETF), established in 1988, is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, that designs and manages high impact public-private partnerships improving the lives of nearly 58 million people in over 100 countries through water security and water access initiatives, health systems strengthening, circularity, entrepreneurship, community empowerment, sustainable agriculture and resilience.

Leading partnership platforms under GETF’s management include the Africa Water Stewardship initiative, Project Last Mile Partnership (PLM), Partnership for a Circular Tomorrow (PACT), Cargill Currents, and many others. GETF also serves as the Secretariat for two high-impact water coalitions – Global Water Challenge and the US Water Partnership.

For further information, please contact:

The Coca-Cola Foundation:

The_Coca-Cola_Company@talesandheads.com