The Capital Market Authority (CMA) issued a detailed report on the second quarter of 2022 on the Market Institutions under CMA supervision.

The report aims at promoting confidence and raising the level of transparency and disclosure in the capital market, in addition to helping researchers and followers of the capital market by providing services of accessing detailed data on the sector, its activities and variables.

The report provides detailed data on the entities that are subject to CMA supervision, including workforce, Financial adequacy in the practices of operations, management and custody, value of brokers’ trading in the Saudi capital market, value of assets under management of licensed financial market institutions, public and private funds, complaint data against the Licensed Financial Market Institutions and availability of brokerage service.

The report revealed the Capital Market Institutions’ assets under management increased by 8% to reach SAR 757 billion by the end of Q2 of the current year, compared to SAR 703 billion by by the same period of 2021.

Furthermore, the data showed rate of Saudization reported in Q2 of 2022 in the Capital Market Infrastructure Institutions and Financial Technology Companies reached 89% and 80% respectively.

As for the FinTech, 11 companies received the Financial Technology Experimental Permit (FinTech ExPermit), while the applications for FinTech ExPermit climbed to 20 applications in Q2 of the current year, compared to only 4 applications by the same period of 2021.

Institutions Under Supervision of CMA Report Q2 2022

