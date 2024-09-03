As the new school year began, The British International School Abu Dhabi (BIS Abu Dhabi) introduced a fresh approach to family orientation, blending creativity and community spirit through a series of innovative welcome events. Among these, the highlight was the dynamic 'Amazing Race' event, a citywide adventure designed to help families connect and explore Abu Dhabi.

On 24th August, BIS Abu Dhabi families embarked on The Amazing Race, navigating iconic landmarks such as the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Emirates Palace, and The Louvre through a series of creative clues. The challenge encouraged families to capture the essence of these cultural venues through selfies, with the most creative snapshot earning a luxurious overnight stay for a family of four at a top Yas Island hotel.

One parent remarked, “What a fantastic idea to organise this event! We had so much fun navigating through Abu Dhabi and discovering our new city. Since we didn't have a car yet, we teamed up with another family from the school, and it's wonderful to see that our sons are already friends!”

Alan Cocker, Principal at BIS Abu Dhabi mentioned “At The British International School Abu Dhabi, we believe that starting the new school year should be as exciting and welcoming as possible for all families. Our innovative approach to orientation and community integration reflects our commitment to making every student and their family feel at home from day one. The Amazing Race was not just a fun event; it was a way for our new and returning families to bond, explore Abu Dhabi, and create lasting memories. We are thrilled by the positive feedback and look forward to a year filled with growth, learning, and community spirit.”

BIS Abu Dhabi's orientation programme also featured other creative initiatives, including Transition Days where tutor profiles and introductory videos were shared with families in advance, ensuring connections with teachers before the term began. The school further supported new students with a buddy system, pastoral care from form tutors, and settling-in calls from teachers, all designed to create a welcoming and supportive environment.

The school’s efforts culminated in a delightful group picnic in the Sports Hall, where over 140 families gathered to socialise and enjoy a meal together. Feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with families expressing appreciation for the opportunity to explore Abu Dhabi and connect with others.

By embracing creativity and community engagement, BIS Abu Dhabi has set a new benchmark for starting the school year. With this strong foundation, the school looks forward to a year of connection, growth, and success.

