Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Brain & Performance Centre, a DP World company, has officially received accreditation from the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS) — the world’s foremost authority on hyperbaric medicine.

This distinction makes The Brain & Performance Centre the first facility in the Middle East, and one of only three outside the United States, to achieve UHMS accreditation. It joins an elite network of just 144 accredited hyperbaric facilities worldwide, representing the highest global standard in hyperbaric medicine — recognised internationally for its uncompromising evaluation of patient safety, clinical governance, and scientific integrity.

While many regional providers offer oxygen-based wellness therapies, The Brain & Performance Centre stands apart as a fully medical, evidence-based institution. Its approach integrates advanced diagnostics, multidisciplinary clinical expertise, and personalised treatment protocols designed to deliver measurable improvements in brain health, recovery, and human performance.

Dr Craig Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Brain & Performance Centre, said:

“Achieving UHMS accreditation is a defining moment for our Centre and for the UAE’s healthcare sector. It positions Dubai on the global map for medical excellence and confirms that our protocols, facilities, and safety standards not only meet but exceed the highest levels of international accreditation. Hyperbaric medicine is not a wellness trend; it is a scientific discipline — and this recognition affirms our leadership in that field.”

Dr Semer Wang, Medical Director at The Brain & Performance Centre, added:

“This achievement reinforces our unwavering commitment to patient safety, clinical excellence, and scientific innovation. We are proud to represent the region on the global stage and to provide patients access to the world’s most advanced, medically led hyperbaric programmes.”

The UHMS accreditation process entails a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation covering clinical operations, treatment standards, staff qualifications, and patient outcomes — ensuring every accredited facility adheres to the most stringent international benchmarks for safety and quality.

This achievement cements The Brain & Performance Centre’s position as a regional pioneer and global reference point in hyperbaric medicine and advanced health technologies. It also supports Dubai’s vision to lead in medical innovation, attracting patients from across the region and the world who seek trusted, world-class healthcare excellence.