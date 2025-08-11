Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has announced the launch of a new Certificate in Principles of Payments (CertPay) – a globally accredited qualification awarded by the London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF). This strategic initiative aims to prepare national talent for the fast-evolving payments sector and further strengthen Bahrain’s position as a leading regional hub for financial services and FinTech innovation.

The programme is designed for professionals working in banking, payment solution providers, regulatory and compliance roles, corporate treasury and finance, as well as individuals seeking to specialise in the payments industry.

The programme provides comprehensive insights into payment infrastructures, regulatory frameworks, risk management, and emerging innovations such as digital wallets and blockchain technology.

On this occasion, Mr. Bassam Kazerooni, Acting Head of the Banking and Finance Centre at BIBF, stated, “The payments sector is undergoing a global transformation, driven by digital technologies and the growing demand for faster and more secure services. Through this programme, we aim to equip Bahraini professionals with world-class knowledge and practical skills, directly contributing to the competitiveness of the financial sector and supporting the Kingdom’s aspirations to lead in digital economy development.”

Mr. Kazerooni further explained that the programme has been developed in line with international best practices and includes an online examination that awards participants with a globally recognised professional certification – opening new opportunities in both local and regional job markets.

This new offering marks a valuable addition to BIBF’s portfolio of internationally recognised professional qualifications, designed to meet the needs of financial sector professionals across the Kingdom and the wider region, empowering them to keep pace with the rapid evolution of financial services and technology.

The first intake of the programme is scheduled to begin in September 2025, delivered in a flexible hybrid format that combines in-person and online learning. For more information, please visit the programme webpage.

