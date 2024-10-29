Park-facing homes drive demand for one- and two-bedroom units

Dubai, UAE: SOHO, a lifestyle brand specialising in creating hospitality-inspired living spaces, announces that 75% of the units at The Berkeley, its latest design-led development in Dubai Hills, have been sold just months after its July 2024 launch. Of the 110 available luxurious residences, 84 units have been secured by discerning buyers, underscoring the robust demand for fully furnished SOHO homes that seamlessly blend elegance with functionality.

This impressive sellout underscores The Berkeley's exceptional quality and appeal, highlighting a notable shift in Dubai's real estate market. While Russian and Central Asian buyers represent 26% of sales and British buyers 18%, there has been significant interest from European markets, accounting for 30% sales, with strong representation from Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This diversification in buyer demographics reflects Dubai's growing reputation as a global investment hub, drawing sophisticated international clientele seeking premium lifestyle properties. Additionally, 55% of the units were sold to UAE residents, driven by The Berkeley's seamless blend of luxury, design, and practicality. Devmark, appointed as The Berkeley's exclusive sales and marketing partner, has played an instrumental role in guiding this success, enhancing the project’s appeal among both local and international buyers.

Sahil Khosla, CEO of SOHO, commented: "We are thrilled to see such a positive response at The Berkeley. This success reflects the evolving market trends where buyers are seeking a home and a complete lifestyle experience—one that offers a perfect balance of functionality, elegance, and the comfort of hotel-inspired living. At SOHO, we have always focused on creating thoughtfully designed spaces that embody luxury and practicality. With The Berkeley, we have redefined what it means to live in a modern home, delivering an experience that surpasses expectations by offering a lifestyle that is as refined as it is comfortable."

The Berkeley's rapid sellout is marked by an exceptional demand for its one- and two-bedroom residences, with park-facing units quickly becoming the most coveted choice among buyers seeking a tranquil, nature-immersed living experience. These homes offer more than just a view—they provide a sanctuary where residents can enjoy the serenity of lush greenery, directly connecting them to the expansive Dubai Hills Park. Integrating nature into everyday living has become a critical factor in their popularity as residents increasingly seek a balance between modern convenience and peaceful retreats. SOHO's innovative space planning, which maximises natural light and reimagines traditional layouts, has further enhanced the appeal of these residences, allowing each home to feel spacious and open.

Sahil Khosla added: "At SOHO, we have always strongly emphasised thoughtful space planning. For The Berkeley, we aimed to ensure each unit offers more value by maximising every inch of space. We've reimagined the traditional layouts to make them more open and functional, from ensuring that rooms capture natural light to adding features like expansive balconies and by minimising wasted areas, we're providing our residents with larger, more practical, and ultimately more luxurious homes."

Each unit at The Berkeley is fully furnished, and with the finest European materials, ensuring that design and comfort are at the forefront of the living experience. Curated by the esteemed LW Design, XBD Collective and NEB, The Berkeley offers residents interiors that reflect modern luxury. As a key partner, NEB consultants bring their extensive market experience, allowing them to take the design concept and assist SOHO in bringing this vision to reality. With high-end finishes, premium fixtures, and spacious balconies, every detail has been crafted to enhance the living experience. The development's two levels of amenities, including a wellness studio, open cabanas, a kid’s playroom, residents' lounge, a serene swimming pool, and an elevated sun deck with panoramic views of Dubai Hills Park, provide a vibrant and tranquil lifestyle.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Dubai Hills Park, the final phase of The Berkeley is now available, offering the last opportunity to secure a home in this exclusive address.

About SOHO:

SOHO is a design-led brand specialising in creating hospitality-inspired living spaces in Dubai's most coveted locations. Founded in 2009 by visionary father-son duo Somendra Khosla and Sahil Khosla, SOHO has built a reputation for delivering meticulously curated homes that blend luxury, functionality and refined living. Known for their projects in prime beachfront and parkfront locations, including the iconic SOHO on Palm West Beach, the exceptional villa developments on Fronds I, N and G of Palm Jumeirah and the highly anticipated twin residential buildings in Dubai Hills, SOHO consistently raises the bar for modern, high-quality residences that exceed expectations and set new standards in design.

