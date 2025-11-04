Manama, Bahrain – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (the BIBF) has signed a strategic partnership with the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI). This strategic partnership aims to enhance the capacity and expertise of professionals within the Islamic finance industry through a range of joint initiatives.

Key Highlights of the partnership:

Joint Programmes: Development of collaborative courses and training initiatives tailored to industry needs.

Certificate Programmes: Launch of specialised certifications to equip professionals with essential skills and knowledge in Islamic finance.

Capacity Building: Commitment to improving the overall competency and expertise of industry professionals.

Future Initiatives: Exploration of additional programmes and initiatives aligned with the evolving landscape of Islamic finance.

This collaboration is expected to foster growth, innovation, and professional excellence, ultimately benefiting both individuals and organisations in the financial sector.