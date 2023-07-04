A performance model with unmistakable M character is taking its place at the top of the new BMW X1 range. The new BMW X1 M35i xDrive builds on the spontaneous driving pleasure that lies at the heart of the compact Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept with an injection of the dynamism, agility and precision for which M models are renowned.

Powertrain and driving experience. Most powerful four-cylinder unit from the latest generation of engines, M-specific chassis technology, BMW xDrive.

A performance model with unmistakable M character is taking its place at the top of the new BMW X1 range. The new BMW X1 M35i xDrive builds on the spontaneous driving pleasure that lies at the heart of the compact Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept with an injection of the dynamism, agility and precision for which M models are renowned. Its four-cylinder unit is part of the new modular generation of BMW Group Efficient Dynamics engines and uses M TwinPower Turbo technology.

The new BMW X1 M35i xDrive races to 100 km/h from rest in 5.4 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. M-specific chassis technology – including the option of M Compound brakes for the first time on a performance model – teams up with BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive to deliver sublime performance characteristics. The sharper character of the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive is clearly apparent both inside and out. The new range-topping model comes with the type of exclusive design and equipment features originally reserved for high-performance cars from BMW M GmbH. These include the two pairs of exhaust tailpipes and the optional M Sport seats with illuminated M logo.

Supreme traction and agility: BMW xDrive all-wheel drive

The BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system ensures that drive power is distributed between the front and rear wheels as required in any situation. The system is interlinked with the chassis control tech at all times. A hang-on clutch with electro-hydraulic control allows drive torque to be directed to the rear wheels as well in a matter of a few milliseconds, providing significantly greater traction, directional stability and sporting prowess in the BMW mould.

Adaptive M suspension and sport steering as standard.

Standard specification for the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive includes adaptive M suspension, whose mechanically controlled adjustable and frequency-selective dampers benefit both agility and long-distance comfort. Pressure peaks inside the dampers are smoothed out with the help of additional valves that are active on the rebound side. As a result, the system offers comfortable response when absorbing minor bumps in the road surface combined with sporty damper characteristics in dynamic driving situations. The M-specific chassis technology on the performance model additionally brings about a 15-millimetre drop in ride height compared with other BMW X1 model variants.

Integrated braking system with the option of M Compound brakes.

The integrated braking system fitted in the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive generates a degree of stopping power that is matched exactly to the driver’s inputs, while also providing excellent feedback via the brake pedal. It brings together the brake activation, brake booster and braking control functions within a compact module, while an electric actuator is used to trigger the required brake pressure.

Near-actuator wheel slip limitation for sharper agility.

A particularly prominent contributor – alongside the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system – to the BMW X1 M35i xDrive’s ever-present combination of unshakable handling poise and supreme agility is near-actuator wheel slip limitation technology. Here, the traction control function is integrated into the engine management. This eliminates the long signal paths to the DSC control unit, meaning that the corrective inputs are applied up to ten times faster than in conventional systems and with exceptional precision. Near-actuator wheel slip limitation thereby ensures optimum traction (even on slippery roads), unwavering straight-line composure under hard acceleration, and excellent directional stability in corners.

19-inch M light-alloy wheels as standard.

M light-alloy wheels in twin-spoke design measuring 19 inches in diameter round off the bespoke chassis specification of the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive. The standard light-alloy wheels are fitted with tyres that are 20 millimetres wider than on the outgoing model to give the range-topper even greater dynamic handling potential. 20-inch M light-alloy wheels in an exclusive twin-spoke design and sport tyres can both be found on the options list.

Design and equipment. An exclusive window into signature M performance.

The new BMW X1 M35i xDrive stands apart from its stablemates in the compact SAV line-up not only on account of its superior performance attributes, but also with its distinctive design. M-specific design cues reflect the elite sporting character of the new range-topping model with an intensity unmatched in any previous performance model from BMW M GmbH.

The interior of the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive already offers an arrestingly sporting ambience in its standard specification, and its distinctive aura can be enhanced further still with exclusive options such as M Sport seats. The M-specific content on the BMW Curved Display – a fully digital screen grouping formed by the 10.25-inch information display and the control display with a screen diagonal of 10.7 inches – sharpens the driver’s focus on the sporty driving experience. Added to which, the most powerful variant of the compact SAV can also be specified with almost the full range of options offered for the BMW X1 when it comes to optimising driving pleasure, comfort and individuality.

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact:

Osama El-Sherif

Head of Corporate Communications, BMW Group Middle East

Email: osama.el-sherif@bmwgroup.com

Mirna Tamimi

Account Manager, Gambit Communications

Email: mirna@gambit.ae

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2022, the BMW Group sold nearly 2.4 million passenger vehicles and more than 202,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2022 was € 23.5 billion on revenues amounting to € 142.6 billion. As of 31 December 2022, the BMW Group had a workforce of 149,475 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.

www.bmwgroup.com