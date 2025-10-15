Developed with strategic partners, the ADX Group is strengthening collaboration to deliver integrated, people-centric, and future-ready digital services

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, the second largest securities exchange in the Middle East, unveiled three new artificial intelligence (AI) solutions at GITEX, the world’s largest technology and startup exhibition, held in Dubai.

The new tools, the “AI Financial Insight”, the ”AI Court Order Agent”, and the ”TAMM for ADX Investors” leverage the latest AI technology to promote financial awareness, enhance market transparency, and strengthen financial inclusion across the UAE.

Each of these solutions reflects ADX’s commitment to supporting the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025–2027, which envisions the emirate as the world’s first fully AI-native government by 2027. They were developed in partnership with key partners, including TAMM and the relevant judicial authorities, reflecting the Group’s ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional collaboration between federal and local authorities to deliver integrated, people-centric, and future-ready digital services.

By aligning with Abu Dhabi’s purpose-driven approach to innovation, where AI empowers people rather than replaces them, the ADX Group reinforces its role in serving all UAE nationals and residents, demonstrating its commitment to advancing the global competitiveness of the emirate as a trusted, technology-driven financial hub.

The ADX Group expresses its appreciation to all federal and local government bodies that contributed to making these services possible, ensuring a collaborative and unified approach to innovation.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Askar, Director General of TAMM – the Department of Government Enablement, said: “Through strategic collaboration with our partners across the public and private sectors, we aim to expand the scope of AI-enabled services. TAMM currently offers more than 1,100 services on its unified and integrated platform, delivering a more seamless and efficient experience for users. With the introduction of ‘TAMM for ADX investors’, we continue to simplify life for all members of the community, including investors and entrepreneurs. Our goal is to leverage artificial intelligence and digital services to bring government services closer to every segment of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX Group, said: “The ADX Group’s technology and AI approach is more than an operational upgrade; it is a direct alignment with Abu Dhabi’s digital strategy. By embedding and integrating AI into our operations and market infrastructure, we accelerated the operational efficiency of our capital market, enhanced investors’ access to vital company disclosures and information, and enabled a more inclusive economy in Abu Dhabi. We will launch more AI-enabled initiatives to cater to the industry’s needs and those of our investors. As one of the key financial pillars of Abu Dhabi, we are committed to the emirate’s diversification and growth blueprint in driving an innovative, smart and knowledge-based economy.”

This vision mirrors Abu Dhabi’s broader mission to use AI as a force for good, transparency, responsibility, and people-powered growth, ensuring that technology enhances wellbeing, opportunity, and economic empowerment.

TAMM for ADX Investors

Through the integration with TAMM, Abu Dhabi’s unified government services platform, more than 11 million citizens, residents, and businesses in the UAE now have access to the capital markets in the palm of their hands.

With only their Emirates ID and using UAE PASS for authentication, users can obtain a National Investor Number (NIN) that allows them to start trading, access their portfolios, check dividends, manage their profiles, and leverage real-time, AI-driven insights to make informed financial decisions. This innovation lowers barriers to market participation and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a globally connected financial hub.

AI Financial Insights

The Innovative AI Financial Insights feature transforms lengthy and complex disclosures into concise, user-friendly summaries in both Arabic and English. Built with advanced language models, the tool enables investors and analysts to extract vital insights in seconds, from reports that once required hours of manual analysis. Additionally, enhancements such as AI-generated video summaries and chatbots make information more accessible for investors, analysts, and other stakeholders.

This capability extends beyond financial disclosures, offering scalable applications for corporate announcements, earnings updates, ESG summaries, and more. Delivering clarity and transparency to all market participants.

AI Court Order Agent

This groundbreaking AI solution automates court order processing, reducing the average handling time from 30 minutes to just 5 minutes. By streamlining time-intensive manual tasks, this system accelerates the execution of securities-related rulings, minimizes human error, promotes the timely processing of unstructured data from multiple sources to support judicial processes and strengthens confidence in the capital market’s integrity.

These initiatives demonstrate how the ADX Group contributes to a synchronized, human-centric digital ecosystem, where public and private entities collaborate to build systems that learn, adapt, and serve communities more effectively.

By turning complex systems into empathetic, anticipatory services, ADX Group is helping shape an economy where innovation is inclusive and sustainable. Through responsible AI and data-driven transparency, The Group continues to connect Abu Dhabi to global capital, strengthen investor trust, and solidify its role in advancing the UAE’s position as a world-class financial and technology hub.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a “Public Entity” to a “Public Joint Stock Company PJSC” pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE “Towards the next 50” agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE’s strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

For more information, please contact:

Abdulrahman Saleh ALKhateeb

Manager of Corporate Communication

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Email: ALKhateebA@adx.ae