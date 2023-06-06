Texas A&M University at Qatar, a Qatar Foundation partner university recently organized a training program on 3D printing of concrete structures for engineers working for the Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’. The training, which was organized by the university’s Office of Advancement, was part of the mechanical engineering program’s initiative in smart and sustainable manufacturing. It was held in partnership with Al Jaber Trading and Contracting.

This program introduced and explained the technologies, processes, and systems involved with the recent advances in the 3D printing of concrete. It consisted of a theoretical portion, where a system overview and in-depth analysis of the various components of a concrete 3D printer were discussed. A practical portion, where the participants took an intensive in-person session on the operation and safety procedures required when operating such a system, was also part of the program.

Dr. Eyad Masad, Mechanical Engineering Professor at Texas A&M at Qatar, who led the course said, “This is the first training for this technology to be held in Qatar, and we are delighted to share the knowledge with engineers from Ashghal. Participants who have completed the training should be able to prepare existing models for printing, and transfer the required information to the system. They can also setup the physical components of the system before a print is initiated, and are equipped to assess and maintain the satisfactory status of the system throughout the print. Finally, the training will enable them able to identify, assess the status, and troubleshoot any component of the system before or during a print.”

Engineer Salem Al Shawi Al Marri, Manager of Ashghal’s Technical Office, said, “The cooperation between The Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’ and Texas A&M University covers important research areas in construction and infrastructure sectors such as advanced construction technologies. We are extremely delighted that 14 of our young Qatari engineers have joined the 3D Printing training course held by the university. The training will undoubtedly support Ashghal’s endeavors to implement the latest technologies in construction, in cooperation with strategic stakeholders like Texas A&M at Qatar.”

The participants said that the training program was interesting and insightful. “The team from Texas A&M at Qatar has organized a valuable workshop to share knowledge about the latest most advanced 3D printing technology,” said Engineer Juhaina Al-Lanjawi, Roads Operation & Maintenance Department, Ashghal. “As the country continues to grow, sustainable manufacturing is a very relevant and important topic. It is important for the various stakeholders in Qatar including academia, industry and government partners to come together to share knowledge, and to develop the best solutions for all the challenges that Qatar is facing.”

Engineer Mohammed Mustafawi, Roads Operation & Maintenance Department, Ashghal, said, “The course was very educational. Texas A&M University at Qatar was able to help us learn about this technology in an effective and efficient manner. Having both a theory session and a practical component helped us a lot. We look forward to doing more workshops and collaboration with the university.”

