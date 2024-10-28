In line with the show’s theme this year “Unlocking Potential”, Tetra Pak will introduce new food categories and innovations in its integrated portfolio which will help customers unlock new business frontiers and cater to growing consumer trends

Tetra Pak is a long standing partner and supporter of the show since its inception

Tetra Pak has been shortlisted for the “Most Sustainable Company of the Decade ” award and the “Best Packaging Innovation of the Decade” award

Dubai, UAE — Tetra Pak, the global leader in food packaging and processing, will showcase the latest innovation in new food categories, processing technologies, recycling solutions and product innovation at the upcoming 10th edition of Gulfood Manufacturing, scheduled for 5-7 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Tetra Pak’s showcase at Gulfood Manufacturing this year will provide visitors with the opportunity to experience how they can unlock true business potential through new food and packaging product concepts, technological innovation all while keeping their environmental foot print top of mind amidst a challenging global economic climate.

Innovative Showcase

Visitors at the show can explore how to unlock their business potential at the Tetra Pak booth through a unique and innovative line up of showcases that include:

New food categories: The first of its kind cow-free milk both in whey protein and lactoferrin made from precision fermentation, along with alternative plant-based milk combining plant-based ingredients with new fermentation-derived whey proteins.

Plant-based processing equipment: Tetra Pak is bringing the innovative plant based soft serve ice cream processing machine to the show this year for visitors to experience the synergies between ice cream and plant-based categories, given that 50% of ice cream produced around the world is manufactured by Tetra Pak cutting edge processing equipment.

Responsible sourcing and sustainable packaging portfolio: Tetra Pak’s sustainability efforts across the value chain will be on display at a two storey mega booth that is manufactured from recycled Tetra Pak carton packages and also includes furniture created from the latter. Tetra Pak’s packaging portfolio made from high quality paper board that can be recycled will also be showcased for customers to explore the latest in sustainable packaging. And a smart bin collection machine for carton packages will be available at the booth to showcase how businesses can turn waste into income with the support of technology that can transform a company's waste from a cost centre into a revenue generator -using data from waste material.

Digital/automation in Tetra Pak processing equipment: Through several displays at the booth Tetra Pak will be showcasing the innovation in our processing machines. Various techniques that help our customers save on water, energy and resources consumption will be on display, to showcase how customers are supported to become more sustainable in their operations.

Water in carton packages: a concept will be available at the booth to generate further awareness on the concept of drinking water from a carton package as a more sustainable option rather than a plastic bottle. to raise awareness about alternatives to plastic bottles, a concept being developed for future retail.

Speaking Engagements

Extending their thought leadership and subject matter expertise on the latest in food packaging and processing at the Food Tech Summit, which will run in parallel to Gulfood Manufacturing, Tetra Pak representatives will participate in panel discussions addressing critical industry topics.

November 5 - Nassim Merah, Director of Automation & Digital Sales Enablement at Tetra Pak, will be a panelist in Staying Ahead of the Curve: Emerging Food Management Strategies and Technologies Shaping the Future of Food Manufacturing.

November 6 - Marcelo Piva, Sustainability Director for the Middle East & Africa at Tetra Pak, will participate in Sustainable Packaging: Reducing Environmental Impact and Developing Planet and Pocket-Friendly Packaging Solutions.

Sonya Kayani, Communications Director, Greater Middle East and Central Asia, Tetra Pak, said: “Tetra Pak is actively collaborating with a global network of stakeholders across public, private, and academic sectors to drive innovation in food packaging and processing solutions. Our aim is to shape more sustainable, resilient, and equitable food systems for future generations. Our commitment to supporting our customers create innovative food products that are also sustainable will be on full display at the Gulfood Manufacturing Show this year. We look forward to engaging in meaningful dialogue with our customers and partners as well showcase our innovative approaches in addressing the global challenge of – how can we feed the world while protecting the planet .”

Industry leadership and Representation

Tetra Pak has submitted nominations in ten categories of Industry Excellence 2024 awards, securing shortlists for both the “Sustainable Company of the Decade” Award and “Best Packaging Innovation of the Decade”.

Additionally, exciting new mega-deals will be announced during the show. And senior representatives from eight market companies within Tetra Pak will attend the event, with global leadership on the ground to engage directly with customers, suppliers and stakeholders.

Gulfood Manufacturing is a prominent annual F&B manufacturing event in the MEASA region showcasing industry evolution. Under the theme of “A Decade of Powering Progress,” this edition offers an opportunity for professionals within the industry to network and collaborate, further accelerate technology, address inefficiencies, and proactively meet new challenges, as well as form new global partnerships and announce new products, deals and initiatives.

ABOUT TETRA PAK

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With more than 25,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business.

Our promise, “PROTECTS WHAT’S GOOD™," reflects our vision to commit to making food safe and available, everywhere.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at www.tetrapak.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

Tetra Pak Arabia:

Alia Gamil, Head of Communications

Email: alia.fayed@tetrapak.com

Ogilvy:

Ahmed Al Hassani, Media Relations Director

Email: ahmed.alhassani@ogilvy.com