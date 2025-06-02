Cairo: In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the release of the first edition of the "Dairy Processing Handbook," and World Milk Day, Tetra Pak has launched the 2025 edition of this leading reference. The handbook, which has remained an important industry reference for four decades, offers the latest technical insights and industry trends, making it an indispensable tool for professionals, students, and academics in the dairy field.

The updated edition is a comprehensive resource tailored for industry professionals, academics and students. Featuring more than 600 illustrations and over 460 pages of content authored by 35 experts from across Tetra Pak, the Dairy Processing Handbook is a definitive resource for dairy professionals and the broader food processing industry. The book also features a chapter on the Primary Production of Milk, authored by experts from DeLaval.

Building on 70 years of Tetra Pak expertise, this edition is designed to equip dairy professionals with cutting-edge knowledge to meet modern challenges and drive innovation, offering an in-depth exploration of the entire dairy production process – from cow to consumer. This practical guidance serves to align dairy operations with today’s highest standards in efficiency, innovation, and environmental performance. In addition to core production principles and technological best practices, this latest version also addresses the current challenges and opportunities facing the dairy sector. These include evolving sustainability demands, new production models and increased cost pressures.

The 2025 handbook features comprehensive updates across all existing chapters and introduces four entirely new chapters. Among them, a new chapter on “Mixing Technology” offers the latest expertise to optimise production efficiency and ensure consistent results that meet consumer expectations across milk, yoghurt, cheese and ice cream products. Mixing is a core technology for food supplements and nutrition, and with nearly three-quarters (74%) of consumers interested in purchasing products with specific health claims,1 this emerging segment is generating increased attention from food and beverage producers.

In response to rising health awareness and increasing demand for dietary alternatives, the 2025 edition also includes a new chapter on “Lactose-Free Dairy Products.” With the lactose-free dairy market projected to grow at 7.12% (CAGR from 2023 to 2033),2 this edition addresses a fast-expanding segment reshaping consumer expectations and product development.

Meanwhile, a new chapter on “Sustainability in Dairy Processing” provides essential insights to help producers transition towards more sustainable operations. With dairy production accounting for 2.7% of total anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions, sustainable transformation is both a responsibility and an opportunity for the industry.

The Dairy Processing Handbook explains complex dairy science and processing technologies in a clear, practical and visually engaging way, making it ideal for building foundational knowledge and supporting real-world applications. Its combination of clarity, depth and practical relevance makes it a trusted reference across all levels of learning.

Join us in shaping the future of dairy production. Discover the 2025 edition here.