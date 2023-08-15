Riyadh, Telr, an award-winning online payment gateway, has announced that it will be a Silver Sponsor at the Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023 event. The event will be held at the Riyadh Front, Saudi Arabia, on the 4th and 5th of September, an event that has long served as a meeting place for the brightest and most innovative minds across various industries, including payments, fintech, banking, retail, e-commerce, cards, and identity.

As part of its participation in the Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023, Telr's Founder and CEO Khalil Alami will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Unlocking the potential of smart commerce: harnessing the power of AI and IoT to drive business growth.”

During the event and at booth U40, Telr will uncover the tools required to elevate businesses seamlessly and efficiently. Telr extends access to various payment methods available across KSA and UAE, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay, JCB, Apple Pay, Pay, SADAD, Mada, urpay, and STCPay.

The company introduces a pioneering approach to e-commerce, embodying a one-stop-shop philosophy that delivers a diverse spectrum of financial and business services. From seamless payment links and QR Code transactions to efficient digital invoicing, innovative Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) service, robust merchant financing, and an effortlessly intuitive tool for crafting an online store within five minutes, Telr's one-stop-shop philosophy sets the stage for empowered business growth in the digital age.

Khalil Alami, Founder & CEO of Telr, stated, “Saudi Arabia's steadfast pursuit of Vision 2030 has positioned it as a global beacon in financial technology. We take immense pride in being part of this narrative. Telr consistently strives to deliver groundbreaking, intelligent financial products and solutions that impeccably align with the demands of the dynamic Saudi market."

About Telr:

Established in 2014, Telr, the UAE-based award-winning payment gateway solutions provider, offers a unique platform that enables handling payments in over 120 currencies and 30 languages in UAE and KSA with the highest level of security. Through a single integration, Telr grants access to every payment method it offers, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay, JCB, Apple Pay, PayPal, SADAD, Mada, STC Pay, urpay.

With its one-stop mindset, Telr extended its services even further, offering a complete solution for the e-commerce world, covering a wide range of financial and business services, including social commerce, QR Codes, digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), Telr Finance a merchant financing program, and Telr Shops the easy-to-use tool for creating an online store in minutes.

Telr is the first PCI DSS Level 1 & NESA-certified company in MENA.

