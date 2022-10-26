Q3 2022 revenue rose 12.48% while net profit rose 70%, on high occupancy levels thanks to very high customer retention rates and increase in number of new customers

High-quality portfolio of assets catering to 6 sectors enabled TECOM Group to benefit from continued expansion and diversification of Dubai’s economy

Board proposes AED 200 million interim cash dividend distribution, in line with dividend policy

Dubai, UAE – TECOM Group PJSC (DFM: TECOM), (the “Company” or the “Group”), the creator of specialised business districts and vibrant communities, today announced its financial results for the third quarter (Q3) and first nine months ending 30 September 2022.

Q3 2022: