Join TECOM Group’s lively communities in fighting climate change through interactive education

Watch out for the next escape room experience during WeWalk on 18 November

Dubai, UAE: Hold onto your hats, eco-warriors: TECOM Group PJSC, the mastermind behind Dubai’s most vibrant business districts, is teaming up with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and Emirates Nature-WWF to unveil an epic escape room experience like no other – the Escape Climate Change – Mangrove Edition escape room.

Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey to boost climate awareness and action, all in the spirit of the 'Year of Sustainability,' leading up to the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

Dubai Media City: Where the fun begins

This escape room adventure is part of EAD's and Emirates Nature-WWF's commitment to achieving the UAE's national sustainability goals by adopting ‘nature-based solutions’ to tackle societal challenges. The mission? To raise awareness about the complexity and severity of climate risks and provide pathways for you to join the fight against climate change.

Mark your calendars for 12-13 October when the Escape Climate Change – Mangrove Edition escape room kicks off the new season of its nationwide tour at Dubai Media City, the beating heart of the regional media industry. After this exciting debut, the escape room will hit the road, inviting thousands of residents across the UAE to discover the wonders of mangroves while diving deep into global climate conversations.

H.E. Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), said: “Initiatives like the ‘Escape Climate Change – Mangrove Edition’ Escape Room provide a pathway for UAE youth and the community to understand the science and complexity involved in building climate resiliency, empowering them to step up and make greater contributions towards climate and nature, through citizen science and volunteerism.”

“Immersive physical experiences can transform abstract concepts into palpable, memorable learning moments,” said Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, part of TECOM Group PJSC. “We are delighted to partner with EAD and Emirates Nature-WWF to host the Escape Climate Change – Mangrove Edition escape room, which will not only excite and thrill visitors but also strengthen their environmental knowledge and awareness in the UAE’s Year of Sustainability.”

“The Escape Climate Change – Mangrove Edition escape room delivers an immersive experience, designed to inspire greater interest in the climate-nature crisis and motivate participants to be part of the solution,” said Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General at Emirates Nature-WWF. “We welcome all participants to join the Leaders of Change community, through which they can participate in conservation field trips and help implement Nature-based Solutions on the ground.”

Empowering with education

Buckle up for an innovative and educational escapade: the Escape Climate Change – Mangrove Edition escape room is designed to ignite climate resilience and inspire community engagement in conservation. And the best part? It’s open to everyone – adults and kids alike! The escape room’s tour will continue to Dubai Science Park, TECOM Group’s buzzing science-focused community, as it hosts the annual WeWalk charitable walkathon on 18 November.

The escape room offers more than just excitement – it is an opportunity for people of all ages to learn firsthand about the science of climate adaptation, using the incredible powers of mangroves. But that’s not all – visitors will also be invited to take meaningful climate action by signing up to join nature-based activities and become citizen scientists through EAD’s and Emirates Nature-WWF’s ‘Sahim’ programme and Emirates Nature-WWF’s ‘Leaders of Change’ platform. These initiatives empower the community to make a difference by contributing to conservation research and decision-making, and by gathering valuable data about local species and habitats.

Enabling sustainability

Dubai Media City and Dubai Science Park are part of TECOM Group, which has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across Dubai since 1999, including communities like Dubai Internet City, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai Studio City, and Dubai Knowledge Park.

Dubai Media City is the regional epicentre for the media and communications industry and amplifies the reach of climate action awareness and advocacy. Dubai Science Park, meanwhile, is a testbed for how the fusion of science and sustainability under one roof sparks research, innovation, and solutions that benefit the world at large.

About TECOM Group PJSC

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai’s status as a global business and talent hub.

The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses, and land – to over 10,000 customers and more than 105,000 professionals.

TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts’ community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform, “axs”, which enhances the ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.

TECOM Group also provides industry specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories, and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the “Go Freelance” package serves freelance talents.

For more information, please visit www.tecomgroup.ae.

About Emirates Nature-WWF

Emirates Nature-WWF is an environmental NGO charity established to conserve the United Arab Emirates’ natural heritage and build a future where people and nature thrive. The organization was founded in 2001 by our Honorary Founder and President, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Governing Board of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, as a legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed’s vision for the United Arab Emirates.

For two decades, Emirates Nature-WWF has been a prominent and active partner in environmental conservation in the MENA region. We work in association with WWF, one of the world’s largest and most respected independent conservation organizations.

As a local conservation think-tank and pioneers of the “Leaders of Change” programme, the world’s first-ever digital membership platform for the environment – we empower, convene and mobilize civil society, government entities and businesses to support the UAE’s sustainability agenda and deliver transformative impact at scale for the benefit of people and planet alike.