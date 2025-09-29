With its new office in the UAE, Roboze strengthens its presence in the Middle East, supporting local companies in the production and localization of strategic components essential for aerospace, defense, oil & gas, and transportation.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Roboze, a global leader in additive manufacturing of super polymers and composite materials, announces the opening of its new office in Abu Dhabi. This strategic move marks an important step for the Italian company, which aims to support the aerospace, defense, transportation, and oil & gas sectors in the UAE by localizing its technology and enabling the in-country production of strategic components for the nation’s industry.

“The opening of our office in Abu Dhabi represents a fundamental step in Roboze’s global expansion strategy,” said Alessio Lorusso, CEO & Founder of Roboze. “The United Arab Emirates are today an international benchmark for innovation, energy, and defense. With our technology, we want to support the country in strengthening its production autonomy, fostering the creation of resilient and highly technological supply chains. We are already working with the largest Emirati companies, and together we are localizing the production of parts for the country’s strategic industries.”

The UAE is investing heavily in economic diversification and the creation of an industrial ecosystem focused on sovereign production. In this context, Roboze’s additive manufacturing technology becomes a key enabler: from reducing dependence on global supply chains to the ability to produce critical parts locally for aerospace, defense, and oil & gas, ensuring faster lead times and high-quality standards.

Roboze has established itself globally as one of the most advanced players in additive manufacturing of high-performance super polymers and composite materials. Its technology enables the replacement of metals and reduces procurement costs and lead times while maintaining high levels of reliability. The opening in the UAE is not Roboze’s first step in the Middle East, as the company is already present with a joint venture in Saudi Arabia.

Roboze’s approach goes beyond manufacturing alone: the company promotes an industrial model where digitalization, localization, and sovereign production become key drivers of competitiveness for strategic industries.

“Our direct presence in Abu Dhabi allows us to build strong relationships with leading companies in the country, working together to localize strategic components and strengthen the resilience of their supply chains,” emphasized Giacomo Riboni, Vice President of Corp Development & Middle East General Manager at Roboze.

The new office allows Roboze to establish roots in a geopolitically strategic area where strengthening industrial sovereignty is a national priority. By collaborating with leading local companies, the company aims to accelerate the region’s digital transition and consolidate the UAE’s role as a global technology hub.

Roboze develops additive manufacturing solutions with superpolymers and composite materials, replacing metals while reducing production time and costs. Through a global network of decentralized Smart Factories, the company enables on-demand, scalable production of high-performance components for aerospace, energy, mobility, and other strategic industries. For more information, visit www.roboze.com.

