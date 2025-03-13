Pune – Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced that it has been recognized in the prestigious ‘A List’ for both CDP Climate Change and CDP Water Stewardship 2024. This recognition underscores Tech Mahindra’s leadership in environmental transparency, climate action, and water stewardship, positioning it among an elite group of global sustainability leaders.

CDP maintains the world's largest environmental database and plays a critical role in driving investment and procurement decisions toward a zero-carbon, sustainable, and resilient economy. In 2024, over 24,800 organizations disclosed their environmental impact to CDP, with Tech Mahindra emerging as a leader in sustainability. This reinforces the company's commitment to promoting an earth-positive future and accelerating the transition to a sustainable global economy.

Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Tech Mahindra’s continued recognition on CDP’s ‘A List’ across multiple categories underscores our steadfast commitment to tackling global sustainability challenges. With a strong focus on climate action and water security, we recognize the urgency of these issues amid growing environmental risks. We will continue to drive impactful change through innovation and collaboration, ensuring a sustainable and resilient future for businesses, communities, and the planet.”

Tech Mahindra has made notable progress in its transition to clean energy, achieving 23% renewable energy usage in 2024, with an ambitious target of reaching 90% by 2030. It has also successfully reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 31% from its 2016 baseline, aligning with its commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2035. This achievement is driven by the implementation of energy-efficient infrastructure, operational optimization, a sustainable supply chain, green commuting initiatives, and stringent travel policies, underscoring Tech Mahindra’s commitment to building a low-carbon, resilient future.

Anjana Sharma, Head - Sustainability Services, India, DNV, said, “Tech Mahindra’s 'A' rating from CDP for Climate and Water Security reinforces the credibility of its climate strategy and ESG leadership. This recognition reflects the company’s steadfast commitment to sustainability, transparency, and responsible business excellence, with technology serving as a key enabler of its sustainability initiatives. At DNV, we are proud to have supported Tech Mahindra in this journey to drive impactful sustainability initiatives and look forward to future collaborations.”

In addition to climate action, Tech Mahindra has demonstrated a strong commitment to responsible water management, ensuring long-term resource sustainability. In 2024, the company installed water restrictors and smart sensors to optimize consumption, recycled over 290 million liters of wastewater through sewage treatment plants (STPs), and recharged 36 million liters of groundwater through rainwater harvesting systems. With a goal to become Water Positive by 2030, Tech Mahindra will continue to invest in innovative water conservation technologies and best practices, further strengthening its leadership in environmental stewardship.

Tech Mahindra will continue to lead the way in delivering comprehensive ESG solutions, empowering businesses to achieve their sustainability objectives while driving sustainable transformation. The company's offerings, which span expert consulting services and ESG solutions, including ESG platforms and a dedicated ESG talent pool, are designed to help customers meet their sustainable goals. This comprehensive approach demonstrates Tech Mahindra's commitment to enabling a green transformation for customers, integrating technology innovation with sustainable practices to drive meaningful and measurable change.

For more information on the CDP scores, click here.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 150,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact:

Email: media.relations@techmahindra.com