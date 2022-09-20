Dubai: Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced the launch of YANTR.AI - a transformational cognitive Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution to enhance and simplify field services. It will further strengthen Tech Mahindra’s BPaaS (Business Process as a Service) portfolio and provide actionable insights to enterprises for better planning and execution of field services.

YANTR.AI is designed to provide operational efficiency, enhance productivity, and improve workflow control by combining advance analytics, AI, Machine Learning (ML) & optimization along with people to hyper-automate field operations, thereby increasing cost efficiency and improving customer experience. The solution will provide end-to-end visibility and recommendations to further strengthen fieldwork planning and address the demand & supply chain appropriately. It can also help customers discover lags & opportunities and strategize efforts in the right direction to create a flawless field ecosystem.

Birendra Sen, Business Head – Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “Technology is not just the backbone of the global economy, but is also a strategic tool which can turn insights into solutions, uncover trends and predictions, and transform businesses in a sustainable manner. Today, there is an increasing need for technologies and platforms that turn insights into ready products that can be utilized by enterprises. To meet this burgeoning need and further our goal of providing best-in-class digital solutions to enhance business agility, simplify operations, and future-proof enterprises, we have launched YANTR.AI. It will enable enterprises to improve visibility & velocity and reduce vulnerabilities & variability while providing insights for better forecasting, planning, and execution of field services operations.”

This solution will enable Tech Mahindra’s customers to address the full spectrum of field services needs including enhanced technician productivity, improved Service-Level Agreements(SLA), and reduce unmet demands across sectors such as Telecom, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Retail, etc.

Tech Mahindra believes in DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive Business Transformation. Digital technologies catalyze the transformations – they humanize businesses by helping them think, sense, connect, communicate, secure and act better than before. As part of NXT.NOWTM framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 6 billion organization with 158,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1262 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. We are the fastest growing brand in ‘brand strength’ and amongst the top 7 IT brands globally. With the NXT.NOWTM framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. Tech Mahindra aims at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today, and believes that the ‘Future is Now’.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

