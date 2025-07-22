Pune – Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced it has joined J.P. Morgan Payments System Integrator Program to empower global enterprises to upgrade their payment infrastructure and deliver smarter, more personalized customer experiences.

By joining the program, Tech Mahindra will bring its deep expertise in real-time payments, data reconciliation, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementations for global clients. With experience in over 1,800 SAP implementations, Tech Mahindra’s strength in enterprise transformation, combined with J.P. Morgan Payments’ robust payments infrastructure, will help businesses optimize their financial operations. Together, they will empower enterprises with near real-time tracking, enhance reporting and elevate business dashboard functionality by leveraging SAP’s Generative AI and Build Process Automation innovations.

Roshan Shetty, Head of BFSI & Public Sector - Americas, Tech Mahindra, said, “Enterprises are increasingly looking to modernize complex payment infrastructures that can deliver on specific client needs. Our collaboration with J.P. Morgan Payments will enable businesses to deploy next-generation payment solutions at scale and help them drive sustainable growth while catering to evolving market needs.”

As part of the program, Tech Mahindra will also support the global deployment of J.P. Morgan Payments’ next-generation solutions by leveraging its strong delivery capabilities, and broad market presence across key industries and geographies. J.P. Morgan Payments combines treasury services, trade & working capital, and card and merchant services capabilities to help pay customers or employees in different currencies around the world. It processes more than $10 trillion payments daily, operating in over 160 countries and over 120 currencies.‍

Sam Yen, Global Head of Enterprise Application Solutions at J.P. Morgan Payments, said, “We’re committed to meeting our clients’ needs at every stage of their journey with our ERP solutions. This collaboration will allow us to offer clients the stability and resiliency of J.P. Morgan Payments combined with Tech Mahindra’s technology expertise to help them build future-ready experiences that accelerate their business growth.”

The System Integrator Program helps joint customers build comprehensive payment strategies by combining J.P. Morgan Payments solutions with expertise from professional service partners. The program is part of the J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network, which brings together over 80 third-party relationships to help meet customer business needs for end-to-end payment experiences.

Read more about Tech Mahindra’s offerings through the J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network here.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 148,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

Our Social Media Channels

For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact:

Abhilasha Gupta, Global Head – Corporate Communications, Tech Mahindra

Email: Abhilasha.Gupta@TechMahindra.com ; media.relations@techmahindra.com