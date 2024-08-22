Pune – Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, and Google Cloud today announced a strategic partnership to boost generative AI (gen AI) adoption and lead digital transformation for various entities of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), one of India’s leading industrial enterprises.

As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to enhance various aspects of engineering, supply chain, pre-sales, and after-sales services for M&M. Tech Mahindra will also lead the cloud transformation and digitization of M&M’s workspace and deploy M&M's data platform on Google Cloud.

Rucha Nanavati, Chief Information Officer at Mahindra Group, said, “At Mahindra, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and continuously improving customers' experience. Our partnership with Google Cloud is a step forward in setting new customer experience benchmarks by leveraging the power of AI-based insights. Furthermore, we are confident that with Tech Mahindra at the helm of deploying these services, this collaboration will herald a new era of technological innovation.”

M&M and Tech Mahindra will also use Google Cloud's AI technologies to develop AI-powered applications for critical business areas. Google Cloud will support M&M in detecting anomalies during the manufacturing process—ensuring zero breakdowns, optimizing energy efficiency, enhancing vehicle safety, improving reliability, and ultimately elevating the overall customer experience.

Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country MD at Google Cloud, said, "Google Cloud is committed to providing companies like M&M with our trusted, secure cloud infrastructure, and advanced AI tools. Our partnership with M&M will help enable a significant cloud and AI transformation for its enterprise and its global customers.”

In addition, Tech Mahindra will manage various workloads, including enterprise applications and workloads for simulators. This strategic partnership, leveraging the expertise of both organizations, promises unparalleled value to M&M's global customers.

Atul Soneja, Chief Operating Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “In today's interconnected world, having access to integrated data platforms and cloud-based solutions can be a game-changer for driving innovation and gaining valuable insights. This partnership reiterates our commitment to helping enterprises scale at speed, offering them opportunities to unlock new value and grow their businesses through AI and ML-based insights.”

Tech Mahindra's long-standing partnership with Google Cloud positions it as a trusted partner in the cloud services industry with expertise in analytics and cloud migration initiatives. In 2023, Tech Mahindra established a delivery center in Guadalajara, Mexico, solely dedicated to providing Google Cloud-centric solutions and help customers modernize their infrastructure and manage workloads by leveraging differentiated accelerators, Cloud Native, and Open-Source technologies. This strategic collaboration further aligns with Tech Mahindra's ongoing efforts to enhance the productivity of its workforce using gen AI tools.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About Mahindra Group

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise/ For updates subscribe to https://www.mahindra.com/newsroom

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 147,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, TechM provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, in recognition of actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your scale at speed imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com/

