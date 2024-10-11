Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Deloitte revealed the details of its expanded participation at GITEX Global 2024, the world's largest tech event. The Deloitte space at Hall 4 will host an action-packed agenda at a theater space dedicated to innovation and sharing of expertisae in designing, implementing, and operating successful transformations.



"Deloitte is at the forefront of the technological transformation globally and regionally, and our participation at GITEX this year reflects our role at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and human expertise," said Mutasem Dajani, CEO of Deloitte Middle East. “Visitors will have the opportunity to meet with the Deloitte team and learn about our future-oriented services and best-in-class technology solutions,” he added.



Deloitte’s agenda will cover all five days at GITEX Global 2024, leading industry experts will deliver keynotes and informative sessions exploring key trends, including the state of GenAI in the region, sustainability developments, Deloitte's Fast 50 program, tech alliances, cybersecurity, women in the tech space, and more.



For more information about Deloitte’s participation at GITEX Global 2024, please visit: https://www.deloitte.com/middle-east/en/events/2024/deloitte-at-gitex-global-2024.html



© 2024 Deloitte & Touche (M.E.). All rights reserved.



In this press release references to “Deloitte” are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”) a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms. The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.



About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP:



Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP (“DME”) is the affiliate for the territories of the Middle East and Cyprus of Deloitte NSE LLP (“NSE”), a UK limited liability partnership and member firms of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”).



DME is a leading professional services organization established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME’s presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME’s affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.



DME provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory and tax, and legal services through 23 offices in 15 countries with more than 7,000 partners, directors and staff.



About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm sand related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL, NSE and DME do not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.



Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.



The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.



To no longer receive emails, please send a return email to the sender with the word “Unsubscribe” in the subject line.

Bassel Barakat

External Communications |PR and Media Lead

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

bbarakat@deloitte.com | www.deloitte.com