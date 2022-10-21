Dubai:- TBWA\RAAD has been named to Fast Company Middle East's prestigious annual list of the Most Innovative Companies in the Middle East for 2022, ranking number one in the Advertising sector.

The list honors groundbreaking businesses that are making profound impact on both industry and culture, ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. This year’s Most Innovative Companies list recognizes 42 organizations across 25 categories, including advertising, AI, beauty, consumer goods, e-commerce, emerging tech, energy, retail, sustainability, women-backed businesses, featuring giant brands such as IBM, L’Oréal, PepsiCo, among others.

To determine the list, Fast Company Middle East's editors mined several hundreds of nominations from companies that embody innovative and creative problem-solving, recognizing the companies that rose above and the business trends they're advancing.

TBWA\RAAD was named “for re-engineering brand experiences by helping brands take customer engagement to the next level”. But also for “transcending the cliches and producing exceptional work that got attention”.

“It is an honor to receive recognition as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the Middle East," said Reda Raad, CEO, TBWA\RAAD. " We are very thrilled to be number one in the advertising sector and to be recognized for our commitment to innovation and to the power of disruptive creative ideas on behalf of our clients. TBWA\Worldwide has also received this honor in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year. Being nominated today again by Fast Company in the Middle East proves to us even more that a global creative collective can be among the most innovative companies in the world. Thank you to our people and our clients who have made this recognition possible. “

Earlier this year, TBWA\RAAD had launched NEXT, the Middle East’s first creative-led innovation consultancy designed to shape the future of brand experiences and help brands take their customer engagement to the next level.

“Continuously disrupting the conventions of communications, TBWA\RAAD has been bringing novel ways to map untapped demand streams, unlocking new growth opportunities for clients by merging AI and human intelligence. This year, the most innovative company in advertising, among the multiple nominations we’ve received, stands out because it transcended the cliches and produced exceptional work that got attention.” said Fast Company Middle East’s editorial team.

The Most Innovative Companies list is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

