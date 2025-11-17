Dubai, UAE – TBWA\RAAD has announced the appointment of Hadi Abou Khzam as Managing Director of Nissan United MENA. The strategic hire signals a bold new chapter for the agency's flagship automotive hub, which serves as the integrated marketing engine for Nissan and INFINITI across the Middle East and North Africa.

In his role, Hadi will drive the evolution of Nissan United 3.0, an AI-powered, data-driven marketing model designed to deliver precision, performance, and creative impact at scale. His mandate: to transform how two of the world's most iconic automotive brands connect with consumers in one of the industry's fastest-evolving markets.

"The rules of automotive marketing have been rewritten", said Reda Raad, Group CEO of TBWA\RAAD. "Today's winners aren't just creative, they're disruptive, intelligent, integrated, and incredibly precise. Hadi brings the rare combination of creative vision and operational rigor needed to lead in this new era. With him at the helm, we're not just evolving our partnership with Nissan and INFINITI, we're redefining what best-in-class automotive marketing looks like for the entire region."

Hadi brings more than two decades of experience building transformative marketing strategies for some of the world's most demanding brands. A true automotive specialist, he has led high-performing teams, pioneered innovative agency models, and created award-winning work recognized at Cannes Lions, Effie Awards, Clio, and the New York Festivals.

Most recently, he served as Head of Brand Management at DXB LIVE, the experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, where he orchestrated large-scale brand experiences. His career also includes leading the Jaguar Cars account across multiple markets and senior strategic roles for global brands including Mastercard, Nestlé, Kraft Foods, Dettol, Heinz, JTI, and ENBD.

"Joining TBWA\RAAD feels like coming full circle," said Hadi. "Disruption® isn't just a tool, it's a mindset that has fundamentally reshaped how I solve business challenges. My mission here is clear: to build a precision marketing machine where creativity, data, and AI work seamlessly together. We're going to integrate artificial intelligence across every discipline and workflow, from insight generation to content creation to performance optimization. This is our opportunity to take Nissan and INFINITI's marketing into the next era of intelligence, agility, and connectedness."

The appointment comes at a defining moment for the automotive sector in MENA, where digital adoption is accelerating, consumer expectations are rising, and brands are under pressure to deliver both creative excellence and measurable ROI.

About TBWA\RAAD:

TBWA\RAAD was established in the United Arab Emirates in 2000 to develop and expand TBWA Worldwide's presence across the Middle East and Africa. We are The Disruption® Company, a collective of creative minds with an unlimited creative canvas. We use creativity to help businesses challenge the status quo and capture an unfair share of the future. Named Best Place to Work in the World by Campaign, one of the Middle East's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company Middle East in 2024, 2023 and 2022, one of the Best Workplaces for Women in the Middle East in 2024 by Fast Company Middle East, Adweek's 2024, 2022, 2021 and 2018 Global Agency of the Year, we are a disruptive brand experience company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth.

