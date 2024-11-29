Dubai – TBWA\RAAD has been named to Fast Company Middle East's prestigious annual list of the Most Innovative Companies in the Middle East for 2024, marking a double win and the third consecutive year the agency has received this esteemed recognition. This year, TBWA\RAAD is listed in two categories: Advertising and Workplace.

This exclusive list honors organizations moving the region and the world forward by demonstrating a profound commitment to innovation, reshaping their industries, and responding to a society in the midst of reinvention.

In the Advertising, Branding & PR category, TBWA\RAAD was recognized for its innovative use of Disruption® methodologies to drive transformative growth for clients. In the Workplace category, the agency was celebrated for fostering an empowering workplace culture that nurtures creativity and innovation among its employees.

"It is a great honor to be recognized for the third consecutive year by Fast Company Middle East as one of the region's Most Innovative Companies, and achieving a double win this year makes it even more special”, said Reda Raad, Group CEO of TBWA\RAAD. "This ongoing recognition underscores our commitment to Disruption® and innovation in everything we do—from transforming our clients' businesses to fostering an empowering workplace for our people. By focusing on empowering our people, nurturing their growth, and creating a workplace where they thrive, we've unlocked the true key to success. When you take care of your team, they, in turn, take care of the business, leading to natural success and recognition.A heartfelt thank you to every TBWA pirate and client who has been part of this journey.”

Over the past year, TBWA\RAAD has focused on empowering its people by launching several groundbreaking initiatives across the workplace. These efforts have redefined our operating model and driven business transformation for our clients. The agency's commitment to fostering innovation internally has created a dynamic and inclusive environment where employees are encouraged to think disruptively and pursue creative excellence, leading to ultimate success.--

About TBWA\RAAD

TBWA\RAAD was established in the United Arab Emirates in 2000 to develop and expand TBWA Worldwide’s presence across the Middle East and Africa. TBWA is The Disruption Company®, named one of the Best Workplaces for Women in the Middle East in 2024 by Fast Company Middle East, one of the Middle East’s Most Innovative Companies for two consecutive years in 2023 and 2022 by Fast Company Middle East, one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, Adweek's 2022, 2021 and 2018 Global Agency of the Year and AdAge’s A-List 2022 Network of the Year. We are a disruptive brand experience company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Our regional clients include: Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Abu Dhabi Media Office, Apple, AWR Rostomani Arabian Automobiles, CNN, du, Essence, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton, Hub71, Infiniti, Injazat, KFC, Max Fashion, Meta, NEOM, Nissan, Pepsico, Pfizer, Philips, UAE Government Media Office. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and like us on Facebook. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).



About Fast Company Middle East:

Fast Company Middle East’s is the region’s leading business media brand, focused on innovation, technology, business and leadership. Apart from the online platform, Fast Company Middle East hosts awards and events like Most Creative People in Business, World Changing Ideas, Most Innovative Companies, and Best Workplaces for Women.

Contact:

Romy Abdelnour

Head of Communications, TBWA\RAAD

+9613979571

romy.abdelnour@tbwaraad.com