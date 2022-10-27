TAWAL, the leading integrated ICT infrastructure provider in the Kingdom, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC). As part of the agreement, TAWAL will provide ICT infrastructure solutions to be used within the city. These solutions will improve the efficiency of KAEC’s telecommunications network through the application of best practices and international standards.

Under the stipulations of the strategic agreement, TAWAL will acquire all the towers owned by the city, as well as the In-Building Solutions (IBS). TAWAL will manage and operate these assets to telecom service providers.

The agreement was signed during the “Future Investment Initiative” summit — which was held in Riyadh from 25 to 27 October — in the presence of TAWAL CEO, Eng. Mohammed Alhakbani, and KAEC CEO, Mr. Cyril Piaia.

Upon signing the agreement, Eng. Mohammed Alhakbani, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the management of King Abdullah Economic City, noting that this partnership reflects the importance of the services provided by TAWAL as it is strengthening its strategy to expand its geographical operations footprint to all regions of the Kingdom.

He added: “King Abdullah Economic City is one of the most important and promising smart cities in the Kingdom, and one of the Kingdom’s most vital economic projects. This agreement will contribute to expanding the scope of our operations and services and increasing the number of towers owned by the company in all regions of the Kingdom. Through this agreement, TAWAL will play a greater role in strengthening the ICT infrastructure sector. This will, in turn, enable our customers and partners to adopt the latest technologies. In line with Saudi Vision 2030, we strive to enhance our capabilities, meet the demand for increased connectivity, and support digital transformation.”

Cyril Piaia, CEO of King Abdullah Economic City, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with TAWAL. Together, we will establish a world-class telecommunications network in King Abdullah Economic City the Economic City — a network developed and implemented in accordance with the highest approved standards. Set up to empower operators and experienced specialists to contribute to the development of KAEC, we will distinguish this network as a ready platform fully geared to achieving our desired development goals.”

TAWAL is a leading Saudi ICT infrastructure company that offers access to state-of-the-art infrastructure solutions. TAWAL is well-positioned to enable the next hi-tech transformation of business and society by offering leading-edge solutions to its customers that are reliable and cost-efficient ICT infrastructure to ensure optimal operations for their business.

