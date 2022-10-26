Dubai, UAE: Tasjeel, the UAE’s first and largest testing and registration centre, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MANSORY Design & Holding GmbH, a luxury car modification firm, to inspect and register vehicles that have undergone extreme modifications by its manufacturers. This is a reflection of MANSORY’s trust in Tasjeel as a global player in terms of its services and offerings.

MANSORY works on vehicles from a number of manufacturers, including Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Lotus Cars, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce, and Tesla.

Tasjeel sites provide a wide range of related services including number plates, international driving licences, chassis checking measurement for light vehicles, battery tests, on board diagnostic test, VIP services, and more.

Commenting on the collaboration, His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “Our partnership with MANSORY is a strong reflection of our expertise in the field of vehicle inspection and registration. We are pleased to extend our services to include vehicles that have undergone modifications by the international luxury car modification firm and cater to the needs of the global automotive industry. As a trusted global player, we will continue to offer seamless services to our customers while adhering to the highest levels of safety.”

MANSORY recently opened its first independently run showroom in Dubai to meet the rapidly growing demand for its products as part of its comprehensive expansion strategy and has started manufacturing as the largest carbon fibre manufacturers in the world. Previously, the company operated from Europe to serve its customers in the Middle East and Africa.

In addition to three mobile units, Tasjeel owns and operates 28 sites in Dubai and the Northern Emirates which use state-of-the-art equipment. All Tasjeel centres are equipped with the latest testing and inspection machinery and qualified staff.

Tasjeel is the most established vehicle testing and registration service in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. In 1999, ENOC partnered with Dubai Police to set up Tasjeel to offer fast and convenient vehicle testing services in the Emirate. In 2006, Tasjeel commenced vehicle testing and registration services for Sharjah Police, becoming the official testing and registration provider in the Emirate. Over the years, Tasjeel has won numerous awards in recognition of its contribution to quality and road safety.

-Ends-

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employ a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development.

For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

Follow us on:

Facebook Instagram LinkedIn Twitter YouTube

For further information, please contact:

Nisha Celina | Sabrin Al-aloul

ASDA’A BCW | Arab Youth Survey

Nisha.Celina@bcw-global.com | Sabrin.AlAloul@bcw-global.com