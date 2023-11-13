Empowers Emirati candidates and organizations to align Emiratization goals with professional growth and job actualization

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In an optimistic vision to accelerate Emiratization, the leading staffing and HR solutions specialists, TASC Outsourcing have announced the launch of the region’s first recruitment app exclusively for Emirati nationals. TASC’s purpose has always been ‘creating opportunities, impacting lives’ - aimed at connecting Emirati talent with job opportunities, ‘Falek Tayyeb’ was launched at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in the presence of the TASC senior management team, and HR specialists and industry veterans from MNCs, and semi-government organizations.

A recent survey conducted by TASC encompassing over 500+ Emiratis revealed that about 77% of the respondents preferred job portals and sites as a channel for employment search. While 5% for each mentioned company website and recruitment agencies; the survey helped observe the need for an innovative job search platform that will bridge the gap between job seekers and available job opportunities for Emiratis. Falek Tayyeb has been conceptualized to transform the job-hunt journey for Emiratis while being committed to uplifting UAE nationals and contributing to the Emiratization vision of the UAE government. The survey further highlighted the rise in dissatisfaction with current salaries indicating a significant divide between Emirati job seekers and current job opportunities. Aiming to close this gap, Falek Tayyeb is geared towards offering a comprehensive solution that benefits multiple stakeholders; Emirati candidates, businesses in the UAE and the UAE government.

Speaking at the launch Mahesh Shahdadpuri (Founder & CEO, TASC) said; “With Falek Tayyeb we’re a step closer to fulfilling our promise to UAE nationals and helping them connect with their dream jobs in their own country. This dedicated job search platform will offer an exclusive channel to enter the UAE’s dynamic work environment. With that said, Falek Tayyeb will also offer upskilling opportunities where Emirati candidates can enhance their skills and enable personal growth. The UAE has been a global commercial hub that helped millions of job seekers from around the world thrive together. It was time we took the lead, and created the first-ever platform and application, a dedicated, reliable source of recruiting locals for organizations, and job search for Emiratis which is successfully aligned with the UAE government’s Emiratization goals.”

While actively highlighting and promoting job opportunities tailored for UAE nationals, the app will also provide resources and support to Emiratis to enhance their skill sets. By simplifying the job search process for Emirati professionals, the app ensures that candidates discover and apply for roles aligned with their aspirations and skills. Falek Tayyeb also provides organizations the unique opportunity to showcase their Emirati job openings making it easier to connect with local talent. Built to accommodate the Emirati talent pool across industries, the app intelligently streamlines recruitment processes for quicker and accurate fulfilment of vacancies for Emiratis.

Abbas Ali, Chief Growth Officer at TASC said; “Falek Tayyeb is proud to be aligned with The NAFIS Program. With a focus on ensuring all Emirati talents are understood and supported, the platform will connect the right Emirati candidates with the right jobs in the UAE. By empowering Emirati professionals and facilitating their career growth, we aim to foster a brighter and more prosperous future for all.”

TASC has also made Falek Tayyeb a simple and easy platform with a user-friendly interface and application process. By simply registering on the app, users can embark on a transformative job hunt journey to explore openings that match their qualifications, skills, aspirations, and career goals. It is integrated with ChatGPT which will also help create and update CVs to showcase and highlight relevant details. With application submissions, interviews, shortlisting to background checks, salary negotiations, and onboarding; Falek Tayyeb is set to redefine job search for Emiratis and organisations in the UAE.

