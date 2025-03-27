Cairo, Tanmeyah, a subsidiary of EFG Holding and a leading provider of financial services in Egypt with a concerted focus on microfinance enterprise segments, announced today a partnership with TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt a Joint Venture between TotalEnergies and ADNOC Distribution. The partnership will revolutionize access to vehicle operational expenses, such as fuel, lubricants, and car wash services for drivers. This collaboration will enhance businesses by offering seamless, affordable solutions for vehicle operation.

Central to this strategic partnership is a co-branded, cashless financing card developed by TotalEnergies Mobility business and financed by Tanmeyah. This beneficial tool enables ride hailing drivers to cover operational expenses with ease, having access to flexible repayment plans over three months to reduce financial pressure. By increasing convenience, this collaboration supports drivers in maintaining their vehicle operations and sustaining their finances.

By offering drivers ride-hailing financial solutions, Tanmeyah enables them to cover essential operational expenses, ensuring their vehicles remain in optimal condition. As a vital part of Egypt's workforce, these drivers benefit from a cashless environment, which enhances efficiency and security. This contributes to Egypt's sustainability goals by minimizing the environmental impact of transportation and leveraging the benefits of cashless payments, such as reduced operational costs and improved data analytics

Jinu Johnson, CEO and Managing Director of Tanmeyah said, “At Tanmeyah, we are dedicated to providing underserved communities with seamless financing options and a better quality of life. This partnership reflects our commitment to enabling ride hailing drivers to keep their vehicles in shape while securing their livelihoods. By joining forces with TotalEnergies mobility business solutions, we provide drivers with an easy-to-use cashless co-branded card that they can use multiple times for their operational needs. We ensure that drivers keep their vehicles in peak condition without the financial stress, paving the way for success This collaboration highlights the power of joining forces across the finance, energy, and transportation sectors, creating a ripple effect that benefits communities and industries alike.”

Thomas Strauss, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt, added, “We are proud to contribute our expertise to this impactful initiative with Tanmeyah. By offering a co-branded cashless financing card with flexible payment options, we provide a high-quality, easy-to-use solution that enhances accessibility. This partnership aligns with our vision at TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt, ensuring essential services are readily available and fostering a safer, more efficient future for Egypt's roads.”

About Tanmeyah:

Tanmeyah is one of Egypt’s leading providers of financial services with a concerted focus on the microenterprise segments. Founded in 2009 and acquired by EFG Holding in 2016, Tanmeyah quickly became Egypt’s pioneer in responsible financing for lower-income and micro-enterprise owners with limited access to capital. Tanmeyah's funding for this crucial segment of the population enables small entrepreneurs to launch and grow their businesses and support their surrounding communities. Tanmeyah directs its financing towards high-demand areas and individuals through branches in the heart of its communities.

It also offers products and services that complement the diverse needs of small businesses; the company seeks to fuel economic growth, provide pathways out of poverty, and improve local living standards.

Tanmeyah targets its financing solutions to the most needed sectors and areas through its branches located across Egypt. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and electronic payment methods that cater to the diverse needs of small businesses, financing for medical establishments, and financing for purchasing and maintaining light vehicles. Additionally, Tanmeyah offers insurance services in collaboration with its partners and various payment services.

Tanmeyah also aims to raise awareness about environmental conservation and protection by reducing carbon emissions through diversifying and improving digital transformation strategies and encouraging a cashless society.

Tanmeyah has issued around three million financing facilities of various types and sizes. It currently serves more than 30,000 new clients monthly through its network of more than 350 branches and more than 5,000 employees in 25 governorates.