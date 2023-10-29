Doha, Qatar: Tanishq is on a robust regional expansion plan with the opening of two new boutiques in Doha on the same day, increasing the number of Tanishq stores in the GCC to 11.

Whilst the Doha Festival City store was inaugurated this afternoon by Sheikha Alanoud Al Thani, Ambassador of India to Qatar, H E Vipul was the chief guest at the opening of the second store at Lulu D Ring Road. Titan Company Limited’s International Business Division CEO Mr. Kuruvilla Markose and Head of Jewellery Business, GCC, Mr. Aditya Singh, were also present at both openings along with other VIP guests and mall representatives.

As is customary, both stores will house Tanishq’s exquisite range of gold and diamond jewellery including some of the brand’s most popular collections including the regionally inspired Gift of Rifa, Alekhya, an ode to Rajasthani Pichwai art, the vibrant Colour Me Joy, and Dharohar, dropping just in time for Diwali and the upcoming festive season.

In addition to the Arabesque-inspired interiors, the new stores offer multilingual in-store teams, the option of video consultation for added convenience, gold exchange and after sales repair.

Another unique feature in these new stores is the private viewing room. With classy décor, comfortable seating, low tables and the right lighting, these rooms are perfect for customers who want privacy when purchasing. A trained staff member is always on hand to assist.

“Be it superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs or superlative service, Tanishq delivers on all fronts. The private rooms have been added to our offering to cater to cultural sensitivities but also the specific needs of our discerning customers in Qatar who covet discretion and like to make informed decisions in the comfort of their own space,” said Kuruvilla Markose, CEO- Titan Company Limited, International Business Division.

Both the stores are open from 10:30AM to 11 PM through the week

Website: www.tanishq.ae

IG: tanishquae

Store Addresses: Tanishq Showroom

Doha Festival City

Luly Hypermarket, D Ring Road

About Tanishq

Tanishq, India’s most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs, inimitable customer service and guaranteed product quality for over two decades.

At Tanishq, jewellery is not just a product but a manifestation of artistry and our exquisite range of gold & diamond jewellery strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and contemporary appeal. With designs that capture the beauty and celebration of special occasions, Tanishq aims to be an integral part of every woman's journey. Attesting to this commitment towards excellence, in 2019, Tanishq has been awarded the title of The Most Trusted Jewellery Brand in India by the Trust Research Advisory.

Tanishq currently has a presence of 410+ stores and is India’s most trusted jewellery brand with an extremely high brand recall.

For media enquiries, please contact Nandini Vohra

email nandini@theguildpr.com