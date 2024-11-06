Riyadh: The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" signed a MoU with the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises "Monsha'at" in Saudi Arabia during the first day of the Biban 24 Forum. The event was organized by Monsha'at under the theme “Global Destination for Opportunities” and takes place from November 5 to 9 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center in Saudi Arabia.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Mr. Sami bin Ibrahim Al-Husseini, Governor of the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises "Monsha'at," and Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of the Labour Fund "Tamkeen."

Tamkeen, in partnership with Export Bahrain, is sponsoring the participation of Bahraini enterprises in this prominent regional event. This aligns with Tamkeen’s commitment to supporting Bahraini businesses at regional and international forums, offering a valuable platform for showcasing their work to a wide network of regional and international partners, clients, and investors, and broadening their opportunities for partnerships and business expansion.

The agreement will strengthen the ties of cooperation between the two Kingdoms by leveraging several of Tamkeen's programs, including the "Global Ready Talent Program”. This program aims to enhance the global experience of local talent, equipping them with the skills needed to accelerate their professional development through international training experiences with leading global companies.

The MoU also aims to strengthen economic, commercial, and investment cooperation in the field of small and medium enterprises by utilizing Tamkeen’s "Franchising Program." This key program supports the exchange of franchise brands between parties interested in local and international expansion, as well as the development and growth of competencies and capacity building.

This also includes the exchange of information on policies, measures, and practices aimed at supporting small and medium enterprises, startups, and enhancing partnerships and investments among national entities specializing in supporting these businesses.

Biban 24 Forum, organized by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises "Monsha'at" in Saudi Arabia, is one of the largest events for entrepreneurs worldwide. It brings together over 250 speakers and 150 enabling entities, offering more than 420 workshops. The forum aims to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs to launch their projects, connect with local and global experts, strengthen the private sector, foster a culture of innovation, and encourage entry into the world of entrepreneurship.

