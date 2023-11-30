Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Tamer Mölnlycke Care, embodying a strategic collaboration between Tamer Group and the international entity Mölnlycke, unveils its plans to elevate and enhance the local product landscape in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This modern facility, located in the heart of Jeddah, is set to revolutionize surgical procedures with its innovative products designed to enhance efficiency in operating rooms, thereby improving patient safety and surgical outcomes. Approaching the final stages of this project, the new facility will expand its product lines to include the latest offerings from Mölnlycke, evolving from initially focusing only on ProcedurePak to now encompassing Single Pack, Conventional WC, and Epaderm. This expansion signifies the intent to establish the Tamer Mölnlycke Care Medical Devices Factory as the central manufacturing hub for Mölnlycke in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

The commitment of Tamer Group to health and human care has always been the cornerstone of its operations. This new factory embodies the dedication to technology transfer, localizing medical devices, and empowering local talent.

By optimizing resources and integrating world-class manufacturing standards, Tamer Mölnlycke Care (TMC) is taking part in boosting the economy and inspiring the community. Additionally, the territorial expansion means that TMC will now export to the entire MEA region, broadening its impact beyond the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The Tamer Mölnlycke Care Medical Devices Factory is a testament to its mission to bring advanced healthcare solutions to the Middle East. TMC is proud to lead the surgical solutions market, offering products that reduce clinical risks and uphold the highest environmental, social, and governance standards. This facility is at the forefront of innovation, built on the foundation of ambitious Saudi craftsmanship and international expertise.

The expansion will not only increase the product range of TMC, but also include the transfer of know-how and the latest manufacturing technologies from Mölnlycke to Tamer Mölnlycke Care in Saudi Arabia. With this expansion, TMC is aiming to create an additional 500 jobs in Saudi Arabia, contributing significantly to local employment and skill development.

TMC eagerly anticipate the full operational launch of the factory and look forward to seeing how these new products and solutions will positively impact healthcare in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact:

Raneem Abudaqqa | Senior Consultant

Raneem@fekerbranding.com