Dubai, UAE: Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Director of Happiness & Marketing Dept. at Union Coop revealed that 740,840 customers so far have enrolled in its ‘Tamayaz’ loyalty program, noting that there are two categories of cards i.e. ‘Golden’ for Shareholder consumers and ‘Silver’ to all non-shareholder consumers, highlighting that majority of sales come from consumers who have enrolled in the popular loyalty program.

And he indicated that the cooperative is committed to launching offers on products that enhance the experience of its customers, pointing out that the increase in the number of Tamayaz cardholders in both categories of Gold and Silver every year further confirms the confidence of shoppers in Union Coop and its competitive position in the market and its distinction from other outlets.

He further indicated that the number of Tamayaz gold cardholders accounted for 34,105 shareholder consumers while the number of silver cardholders or non-shareholder consumers reached 706,735, noting that 80% of the Union Coop sales come from Tamayaz cardholders from both categories.

He pointed out that Tamayaz cards are available in all Union Coop branches for all customers for FREE and need to be registered and activated online to fully enjoy the benefit of the program, and they can also be obtained from the ‘Customer Happiness’ center in any branch of Union Coop.

He added that the “Tamayaz” card enables customers to earn loyalty points while making purchases at Union Coop, in addition to benefiting from the promotional offers with competitive prices that Union Coop constantly launches, addition to accumulating loyalty points and redeeming them after collecting a certain number for each of its categories with a cash discount, not to mention the ease of entering and registering on the Union Coop website and order products from the Web Store, in addition to satisfying the desires of a large and diverse segment of shoppers with products where the discount rate sometimes reaches up to 90%.

He made it clear that registering for the Tamayaz program is easy and accessible to everyone online on the program’s website https://tamayaz.unioncoop.ae/En/Default.aspx by following the simple registration steps or through the Customer Happiness Center at branches.

