CAIRO, London : Taly for digital payments, a new Payment Service Provider and Third-Party Processor recently announced the launch of its full-fledged ecosystem for digital payment solutions. Using BPC’s SmartVista Platform, Taly will provide innovative solutions and market offerings for banks, fintech’s, corporates, merchants, and consumers throughout Egypt.

Taly is the first of its kind in the region and represents the latest in technological innovation, offering advanced digital payment solutions. Its launch in Egypt will help to expand digital transformation services and play a key role in supporting financial inclusion, in line with the directives of the state and the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to achieve Egypt Vision 2030.

BPC was chosen due to its track record serving some of the world's largest and most forward-looking financial institutions and fintech’s globally. Taly sought a reliable partner with robust and highly advanced technology. By opting for BPC’s SmartVista, Taly acquired not only a state-of-the-art and future proof payment platform but also a long-term strategic partner.

Commenting on the partnership, Magdy Hassan, CEO of Taly, said:

“Our journey with BPC has been seamless. BPC has been impressively agile, with their technology providing the flexibility we were looking for to build some of the most innovative digital-first solutions for Egyptian consumers. Some of BPC’s solutions include Card Management, Tokenization, Acquiring, Merchant Management and a full-fledged Payment Gateway – all of which will help shape the future of financial services in the region.”

Usama ElSayed, COO MEA at BPC, said:

“We firmly believe Taly is curated to be a true game changer in the payment industry, not only in Egypt but also throughout the region. Its exceptional vision and innovative value proposition have the potential to significantly transform the way people interact with financial services. We are excited to see the positive impact that Taly will have on the financial industry, and we look forward to witnessing its continued growth and success in the future."

BPC has been leading the way in the digital revolution for more than 25 years by providing advanced banking and payment solutions to more than 350 financial institutions across 100 countries. The SmartVista Platform is a cutting-edge solution that can be utilised as micro-services as a standalone or as a full end-to-end banking and payment experience, either on-premise or as a service.

Due to the dedicated efforts of the Central Bank of Egypt, the financial technology sector in Egypt is rapidly expanding, with the number of digital payment users expected to amount to 84.13m users by 2027. Taly aims to play a crucial role in advancing the sector by providing fintech startups as well as established payment service providers with the appropriate infrastructure to bring their innovative ideas to life.

About Taly

Taly is a digital payment company that introduces a full-fledged digital payment ecosystem, by bringing a wide range of solutions that enable a variety of audiences, including merchants, corporates, banks, consumers and fintechs. At Taly, we believe in adopting the latest technologies to unlock all kinds of possibilities and opportunities, where Taly plays the role of a technology enabler that accelerates its customers’ digitalization journey.

About BPC

Founded in 1996, BPC delivers innovative and best-in-class proven solutions and services which fit with today’s consumer lifestyle when banking, shopping, or moving in both urban and rural areas, bridging real life and the digital world. With 350 customers across 100 countries globally, BPC collaborates with all ecosystem players ranging from tier-one banks to neobanks, Payment Service Providers (PSPs) to large processors, e-commerce giants to start-up merchants, and government bodies to local hail riding companies. BPC’s SmartVista suite comprises cutting-edge banking, commerce, and mobility solutions including digital banking, ATM and switching, payments processing, card, and fraud management, financial inclusion, merchant portals, transport, and smart cities solutions.

