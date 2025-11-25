Kuwait: Upholding its commitment to guaranteeing convenience in everyday shopping and delivering goodness across Kuwait, talabat, the leading on-demand online ordering platform in the MENA region, announced its partnership with West Abdullah Al-Mubarak Co-op Society. The announcement was made during a signing ceremony held at the Co-op and attended by representatives from talabat and West Abdullah Al-Mubarak Co-op, making it the eighth to join talabat. This partnership expands on the company’s strategy for growing and reinforcing its network of partners to cover the most in-demand retail markets as well as meet customers’ needs across Kuwait. This network expansion also echoes talabat’s committed contribution to strengthening the local economy and achieving Kuwait Vision 2035 goals.

This collaboration enables residents of West Abdullah Al-Mubarak to enjoy full access to the hypermarket’s wide assortment with one tap on the talabat app. This includes all grocery categories, from fruits and vegetables, food and pantry, to personal care, skincare, and much more. The in-app experience will also mirror the in-store promotions, retaining all the benefits that customers are used to from West Abdullah Al-Mubarak Co-op. In addition, orders will be delivered directly to their doorsteps within an average of 30 minutes, ensuring round-the-clock convenience.

Commenting on the platform’s newest partnership, Abdullah Al-Mansour, Director of Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Responsibility of talabat, stated: “Bringing greater convenience and variety to customers across Kuwait is at the heart of our mission. We understand that true convenience isn’t just about offering the products people love, it’s also about upholding the comfort and familiarity of the stores they trust. By onboarding West Abdullah Al-Mubarak Co-op, we are ensuring the community can continue enjoying a comfortable grocery shopping experience while benefiting from the ease of talabat.”

Al-Mansour added: “West Abdullah Al-Mubarak Co-op has continued to develop and grow, responding to its neighborhoods’ growth and customers’ evolving needs, which makes it an ideal partner for expanding talabat’s presence in the area. We firmly believe our partnership will simplify the daily lives of both current and future residents, while contributing to the area’s growth across multiple fronts. This partnership highlights talabat’s commitment to making convenience more accessible, taking strategic steps to bring our digital services to the communities and areas where they are most needed.”

From his side, Faisal Al-Otaibi, Chairman of the Board of West Abdullah Al-Mubarak Co-op Society, said: “Serving our customers at a speed that matches their lifestyle is crucial for their continued trust in us, and consequently, our ongoing success. That’s why joining talabat marks an important step in our journey of serving our community and responding to their day-to-day grocery and household needs. The advanced technological infrastructure that talabat has built empowers our Co-op to reach more customers, provide them with greater convenience, and strengthen our contribution to the local economy.”

As a committed supporter of homegrown businesses, talabat continues to enable local merchants, such as the Co-op Societies, through its future-ready platform and the seamless digital expansion tools it offers. This falls within talabat’s role as a contributor to Kuwait’s growing local economy, under the umbrella of its support for Kuwait Vision 2035’s goals of economic diversification, digital innovation, and community empowerment.