The partnership strengthens local economy and digital transformation, supporting Kuwait Vision 2035

Kuwait: As part of its continued efforts to grow its network of partners and strengthen its market presence, talabat, the leading on-demand online ordering platform in the MENA region, announced its partnership with Sabah Al-Ahmad Co-op Society. The announcement was recently made during a signing ceremony held at the Co-op’s main supermarket, attended by representatives from both talabat and Sabah Al-Ahmad Co-op. This partnership is part of talabat’s mission to extend its services to every area in Kuwait, maximizing convenience and choice by collaborating with leading retailers including co-operatives and grocery hypermarkets.

With this collaboration, residents of Sabah Al-Ahmad City will now have full access through the talabat app to the hypermarket’s wide assortment. This includes all grocery categories, fruits and vegetables, food, personal care, skin care, and more. Customers will enjoy the same trusted products and promotions they are used to in-store, now available with just one tap. Orders will be delivered directly to their doorsteps within an average of 30 minutes, ensuring round-the-clock convenience.

Commenting on the platform’s newest partnership, Abdullah Al-Mansour, Director of Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Responsibility of talabat, stated: “Our mission is to deliver greater convenience and variety to customers across Kuwait by bringing the best retailers onboard. Sabah Al-Ahmad is a fast-growing community with evolving needs, and this partnership enables us to bring its residents access to their Co-op hypermarket through talabat for the very first time.”

Al-Mansour added: “With its strong track record of growth and its vital role in serving one of Kuwait’s most dynamic and rapidly developing areas, Sabah Al-Ahmad Co-op was the natural choice for talabat to expand its offerings in the area. As Sabah Al-Ahmad continues to develop, we believe this partnership will ease the daily lives of both current and future residents, while contributing to the area’s growth across multiple fronts. It reaffirms talabat’s role not only as a delivery platform, but also as a key enabler of progress for communities, cooperatives, and the wider national digital transformation journey.”

From his side, Mohammad Khashman Al-Ajmi, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Sabah Al-Ahmad Co-op Society, said: “Joining talabat is an important step for us as it empowers our Co-op to reach more customers, provide them with greater convenience, and strengthen our contribution to the local economy. By partnering with talabat, we are confident we can better serve our community, leveraging the platform’s technology, logistics services and data-driven insights to enhance our offerings and ensure they evolve in step with Kuwait’s expanding digital economy.”

Through such partnerships, talabat aims to provide a seamless digital channel that supports the growth of cooperative societies, strengthens their sales cycle, and reinforces their central role in the local economy. Building on this momentum, talabat is steadily redefining convenience in Kuwait by expanding its partnerships to cover everyday needs and beyond, reflecting its commitment to accelerating the country’s digital transformation in retail and commerce as part of Kuwait Vision 2035.