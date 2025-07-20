Cairo – talabat mart, the grocery and retail arm of talabat Egypt, the leading technology platform for online ordering across the MENA, has announced the establishment of the largest distribution center in the Q-commerce sector in the region. Located within the YANMU East Logistics Park on the Cairo–Suez Road, the facility spans 22,405 square meters and is a world-class, environmentally friendly logistics hub certified by EDGE. It has been developed by Hassan Allam Utilities / A.P. Moller Capital and Agility, with the aim of building a modern, sustainable logistics infrastructure to serve talabat's operations in Egypt and the wider region.

The center relies on a range of smart solutions and advanced technologies to ensure maximum operational efficiency, including the latest product picking towers, radio shuttle systems for efficient storage and retrieval, and selective racking systems to maximize the use of available storage space. It has been designed with a massive capacity, enabling it to distribute up to 1.6 million items daily and over 48 million items monthly to dark stores, which are expected to exceed 60 by the end of 2025, reflecting its ability to meet the growing market demand with high efficiency.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed Sekkina, General Manager of talabat mart Egypt, stated: “This center represents a strategic milestone toward a more efficient and sustainable future for talabat mart in Egypt and the region. Expanding our storage capacity and modernizing our logistics operations will enable us to improve product availability, speed up delivery times, and provide a smoother and more reliable experience for our customers. We are also proud to create 500 direct job opportunities and thousands of indirect ones through our partner network, supporting the local economy and reflecting our ongoing commitment to sustainable development”.

Karim Hefzy, Chief Operating Officer of Hassan Allam Utilities, commented:

"We are pleased to welcome talabat mart to the YANMU East Logistics Park for the establishment of its largest distribution center in the Middle East and North Africa. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering advanced and sustainable logistics solutions, and we are confident that this project will support talabat mart in enhancing its capabilities and expanding its services to better meet the needs of its customers."

The center also reflects talabat mart’s unwavering commitment to food safety, and employees’ hygiene. It features real-time monitoring systems to ensure optimal storage conditions and product safety, alongside intensive sanitation protocols and mandatory food safety training for all staff. The center is also equipped with safe workspaces, rest areas, and wellness programs, to enhance the employees’ well-being, all part of talabat mart’s broader approach to corporate responsibility and workforce care.

It is worth noting that this facility is talabat mart’s largest distribution center in the Middle East and North Africa. It marks a pivotal step in the company’s plan to scale its operational capabilities in Egypt, enhance supply chain efficiency, and ultimately improve the customer experience, accelerate delivery services, and support talabat mart’s continued growth in both the Egyptian and regional markets.

About talabat Egypt

talabat is a leading technology platform for online ordering, either food ordering, delivery, and convenience retail marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa. talabat operates in operates in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, Jordan and Iraq. The company aims to support local businesses and provide a seamless shopping experience for customers, ensuring efficiency and convivence in the orders while offering multiple secure payment methods. talabat mart also provides a quick and easy online grocery shopping experience, with home delivery available in over 26 cities.

About YANMU

YANMU Logistics Park marks the first collaborative venture between HAU Logistics, a recently established logistics focused investment platform between Hassan Allam Utilities and A.P. Moller Capital, and Agility. YANMU builds and manages Grade A, international-standard warehousing facilities at key locations in Egypt. Its first project, YANMU East Cairo Logistics Park (YANMU ECLP), launched in 2023. YANMU ECLP offers the country’s most modern and efficient warehousing solutions, engineering sustainability into design and facilities management to reduce costs, conserve energy, and lower emissions. YANMU brings innovation to warehousing and distribution in Egypt.