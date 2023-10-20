Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Following the tragic events unfolding in the region recently, talabat has decided to enable customers in the UAE to contribute to the Emirates Red Crescent “Tarahum for Gaza” relief efforts through the talabat app.

ERC’s campaign has been joined by various companies in the private sector to support and collect aid for those who are affected in the region.

As part of its commitment to utilising its tech for good, talabat collaborated with its trusted and licensed local charity partner, Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), to enable customers to safely and securely donate on the app.

How to donate to Emirates Red Crescent through talabat

Step 1: clicking the ‘Give back’ option under ‘Shortcuts’ on the homepage

Step 2: selecting Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) from the list

Step 3: adding a menu item of their choosing then paying at checkout.

You can also donate to the campaign through talabat app using this link

Additionally, talabat donated AED 2 million to its long-standing global partner, the UN World Food Programme (UN WFP), to support its humanitarian relief efforts for those affected in Palestine (LINK).

talabat UAE will carry out a media blackout for 48 hours.

