Dubai, United Arab Emirates:- Following the tragic events unfolding in the region over the course of the last week, talabat has decided to support the people in Gaza in the following way.

As talabat, we are donating Two Million AED to our long-standing global partner, the UN World Food Programme (UN WFP), to support its humanitarian relief efforts for those affected by the ongoing crisis. This donation will enable critical assistance and a food lifeline towards those in Gaza who need it the most.

In addition to this donation to WFP, talabat is also putting its platform at the disposal of our trusted and licensed local charity partner, in all its markets. The talabat Mart (tMart) team is also working with our local charity partners to enable customers to order virtual humanitarian aid boxes at cost price containing essential aid supplies, that will be delivered straight to our local charity partners.

WFP is the world’s largest humanitarian organization whose operations aim to provide a lifeline through food assistance and development, to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity, for people affected by conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change. WFP is a Nobel Peace Prize winning organization that has been operating in the region since 1991 and is committed to deliver humanitarian aid to vulnerable communities through their on-ground operations and local implementing partners.

As talabat, we put food - and more - on the table for everyone in MENA. However, in the current circumstances, talabat is supporting WFP as a key organisation able to provide a food lifeline to those who need it most.

WFP does not endorse any product or service.

