Cairo - Egypt: talabat, the region’s leading local tech platform, announces its partnership with multinational supermarket chain, Spinneys, bringing their customers closer to thousands of daily grocery and household items.

“At talabat, we work continuously to enhance our product categories and better fulfill our customers’ everyday needs. Partnering with a mega chain such as Spinneys is another step taken towards delivering an amazing experience and leveraging technology to virtually connect customers with businesses,” commented Nevine El-Far, Head of Non-Food Category at talabat Egypt.

The partnership, which includes fourteen of Spinneys’ stores, enables customers to order from a wide assortment of quality food and household goods to be delivered to Sheikh Zayed, 6th of October, Al Haram, New Cairo, Maadi, Mokattam, Nasr City, Sherouk City and Alexandria.

“As an established retailer serving millions of Egyptians everyday since 1924, we are excited to be joining the talabat platform as we aim to bring Spinneys even closer to customers through diverse channels. We are looking forward to serving the highest standards of quality, service and value to the platform’s multi-million customer base across the country,” said Mahmoud El-Gaml, E-commerce Director at Spinneys.

In line with its growth strategy, talabat Egypt has been focused on partnering with local and international grocery stores, as well as flower and electronic shops, to better serve their customers in over twenty cities. That is in addition to highly focusing on affordability, to empower customers in light of the current global economic situation to continue receiving world-class service. Recently, the platform added Gourmet, BIM and Beit El Gomla to allow customers to shop from diverse offerings wherever they may be.

