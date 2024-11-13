London, United Kingdom — In a ground-breaking step that will transform the Saudi Arabian hospitality sector, Taiba Investments, the leader in hospitality and real estate in the Kingdom, has partnered with experience-forward consultancy Horizontal Digital to deliver a next-generation digital experience for guests.

This strategic collaboration brings Horizontal Digital’s vast expertise in Sitecore experience management software into Taiba's operations, reinforcing the company’s commitment to guest-centric innovation.

The partnership follows Taiba Investment’s landmark 2023 merger with Dur Hospitality, which made Taiba the Kingdom’s largest hospitality, development, and property management company.

Taiba now oversees an extensive portfolio of over 39 properties – including partnerships with major hotel brands such as, Marriott, Sheraton, Crowne Plaza, and Holiday Inn – across seven Saudi cities, and manages 7,700 guest rooms across its properties with an additional eight properties in development.

“Following our merger with Dur Hospitality, it became essential to unify our diverse brands, properties, and digital assets to deliver a seamless, elevated experience for our guests across the Kingdom,” said [Mr. Hassan AlAhdab, Chief Hospitality operations].

“By joining forces with Horizontal Digital on the deployment of our digital experience platform project, robust digital ecosystem. This will allow us to not only streamline our services but also to engage with our guests in a more personalized, meaningful way across all our properties.”

Driving guest-centric, data-driven experiences

By harnessing the power of AI, automation, and data in Sitecore’s XM Cloud, Search, Content Hub, and Sitecore 360 software, Horizontal Digital will help Taiba revolutionize guest experiences, streamline operational efficiencies, and ensure that guests are at the heart of every interaction.

This digital transformation not only enhances Taiba's capabilities but also aligns with the broader ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 by boosting tourism by providing world-class guest experiences.

Building the future of Saudi hospitality

Horizontal Digital’s involvement provides Taiba with Sitecore’s comprehensive suite, allowing for a holistic approach to customer engagement, powered by sophisticated data insights.

The partnership will enable Taiba to tailor services to guests, anticipate their needs, and optimize each stage of their journey through digital touchpoints.

“We are honored to work alongside Taiba Investments to support their digital transformation,” said George Smith, Regional Managing Director across Middle East, India, and Africa for Horizontal Digital.

“With this digital experience platform, Taiba is positioned to redefine hospitality experiences in the region, combining tradition with technology to enhance guest satisfaction, operational efficiency, and brand loyalty. We look forward to helping Taiba realize its vision for the future of Saudi hospitality.”

About Taiba Investments

Taiba Investments Co. (TASI: 4090), established in 1988, is a leading hospitality and real estate company headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With a portfolio of 39 properties—including hotels, residential communities, and commercial plazas—Taiba manages over 7,700 keys and has an additional 8 properties in development. The company excels in hotel operations, property and facility management, and real estate development and asset management. With iconic homegrown brands like Aqeeq Hotels, Makarem Hotels, Nur by Makarem, and Dur Communities, Taiba is committed to delivering unparalleled guest experiences. The company’s strategic acquisition of Dur Hospitality further strengthened its network across Saudi Arabia, particularly in the Holy Cities. In partnership with global hospitality giants such as Hilton, Marriott International, IHG Hotels and Resorts, and Accor, Taiba leverages world-class standards to elevate service quality, accelerate digital transformation, and diversify its portfolio. As a key player in shaping the future of hospitality in Saudi Arabia, Taiba focuses on fostering sustainable growth and innovation, tailoring talent-building initiatives, and creating job opportunities. Also, Taiba focuses on providing customized services that uniquely cater to the needs of its guests. For more information, visit www.taiba.com.sa and connect with Taiba on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and YouTube.

About Horizontal Digital

Horizontal Digital is an experience-forward consultancy that builds exceptional website, mobile, ecommerce and portal experiences that meet customers with the right message at the right moment. We deliver on this promise by fusing every digital touchpoint with customer data from sales, service, ecommerce, and marketing programs we design and implement. These connected experiences create and continue conversations for customers across all departments and channels — empowering organizations to build stronger relationships with them in the process. Our unwavering focus on delivering meaningful digital experiences at every touchpoint has allowed us to successfully solve complex challenges for some of the world’s most recognizable brands. https://www.horizontaldigital.com/