The Bahrain-based Taha International Industrial Services company, stated that it will supply refining Indian company " Runaya" with two additional SARAH hot dross processing unit.

These units are based on a patent that was developed by Bahraini and foreign experts at Taha International in Bahrain and is currently being employed by a rising number of aluminum smelters worldwide.

Runaya Refining placed this order to boost its capacity for refining, as well as strategizing employ cutting-edge technologies in the manufacturing industry while also preserving the environment. The acquisition will also help the Indian aluminum industry to grow through valuable tie-ups between national and global industry leaders. Runaya Refining currently serves 67 per cent of India’s primary aluminum producers.

Appreciating the successful collaboration, Patrick Pollmann, Group CEO, TAHA International said, “Runaya has shown great leadership by continuously adopting innovative solutions and fully committing to sustainability in the field of aluminum. By significantly increasing their processing capacities, they are making another critical contribution to greening the Indian aluminum industry. I am excited about the opportunities this key partnership will offer in the time to come”.

For his part, CEO of Taha International, Mr. Ammar Awachi, said, “The aluminum dross processing technology developed by Taha International has the potential to transform how companies manage their aluminum waste, making it more ecologically friendly and, most importantly, free of toxic and dangerous waste. This is in line with our commitment to support strategy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in addressing environmental and climate challenges and to bring carbon emissions to net zero by 2060.”

Annanya Agarwal, CEO, Runaya Refining, “With sustainable solutions and innovative technologies at the heart of Runaya, we continue working towards our vision of a greener and sustainable tomorrow. Converting ‘Waste-to Wealth’ is our driving force, and through such acquisitions, we have prevented 40,000 tonnes of hazardous industrial waste from causing harm to the environment at large- which further help us to achieve more and contribute our part towards creating an AtmaNirbhar Bharat.”

TAHA’s Hot Dross Processing technology possesses the ability to change how companies handle their dross, making the process environmentally friendly and, most importantly, zero-waste. A recent study conducted by Ernst & Young, the Netherlands in collaboration with the renowned Austrian Montan University Leoben found that compared to other processes, TAHA’s process reduces greenhouse gas emissions by more than 80%. In short, it provides a sustainable, zero-waste solution for handling and processing aluminum dross, making for a trailblazing green business solution that Runaya Refining trusts to further transform the Indian aluminum industry.

About TAHA International:

TAHA’S vision is to eliminate waste from the aluminium industry. With its zero waste, ultra-low carbon dross processing technology, TAHA is making an important contribution towards greening the aluminium industry. Complementing its technology portfolio are its proprietary steel slag conditioner, fertilizer and aluminium-tri-hydrate production technologies. Please visit www.tahacorp.com for more.

About Runaya:

Runaya’s vision is to deploy cutting-edge technology to enable innovation, sustainability, and efficiency improvement in the natural resources industry. The key focus of Runaya is on executing projects that enable a circular economy and promote the concept of waste to wealth. In addition to ground support products, Runaya’s portfolio includes sustainability solutions for the aluminum industry, minor metals recovery, gas atomized metallurgical powders and other semi-finished products for the telecommunication cable and steel industries. Please visit www.runaya.com for more.