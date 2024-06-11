Muscat, Oman – Tadoom, Omantel subsidiary leading IoT and smart city solutions in Oman, has entered into a distribution agreement with Facilitrol-X a key player in modern facility management solutions, to complete its unique portfolio in Smart Building and Asset Management in Oman. This strategic alliance aims to elevate the standards of facility management and smart city infrastructure throughout Oman.

Facilitrol-X focuses on predictive maintenance and asset management, utilizing advanced IoT technologies with a comprehensive CAFM/CMMS module to deliver real-time insights and analytics. This enables facility managers to anticipate maintenance needs and prevent downtime before it occurs. The integration of this module enhances operational efficiency, reduces costs, and extends the lifespan of critical assets. With its user-friendly interface and mobile accessibility, Facilitrol-X equips facility teams with the essential tools for effective resource management, ensuring optimal performance across all assets.

The collaboration with Tadoom will bring enhanced efficiency and longevity to infrastructure assets in Oman. Tadoom's extensive experience in implementing smart city solutions will complement Facilitrol-X's offerings, delivering improved service to clients in diverse industries.

Asim Sajwani, CEO of Facilitrol-X, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Tadoom in this groundbreaking collaboration. By combining our expertise, we will transform the landscape of smart building and asset management in Oman, paving the way for future growth and technological advancements.”

Abdullah Al Badi, CEO of Tadoom, commented, “This contract stands in continuity of Tadoom’s long relationship with Disrupt-X. By introducing Facilitrol-X to Omani market, Tadoom will bring unique value to the transformation of Oman’s facility management ecosystem for asset owners, facility managers and ultimately end users.”

Together, Facilitrol-X and Tadoom are set to drive innovation in Oman’s facility management landscape. The collaboration will foster advancements in operational excellence and technological integration, setting a new standard for smart city solutions.

About Tadoom

Tadoom is pioneer in implementing public – private partnership and projects on a build-operate-transfer model in the field of Smart cities in the Sultanate of Oman. Strong of its experience operating a portfolio of more than 800,000 Smart Water Meters and a national LoRaWan network, Tadoom empowers the Sultanate’s economy by offering a robust digital infrastructure for implementing smart solutions with global expertise in cutting-edge technologies like IoT, AI, Smart Buildings and Digital twins.

For more information, please visit www.tadoom.om

About Facilitrol-X

Founded in 2022, Facilitrol-X stands at the forefront of modern facility management, integrating advanced IoT technologies to redefine how facilities are maintained and managed. As a rapidly growing tech company, Facilitrol-X leverages cutting-edge solutions for predictive maintenance and comprehensive asset management, ensuring facilities operate at peak efficiency. Dedicated to enhancing the functionality and longevity of infrastructure assets, Facilitrol-X delivers tools designed for the future of facility management, setting new standards in operational excellence and resource optimization.

Please visit: www.facilitrol-x.io